Ports of Longview, Kalama make partnership official

The ports in Longview and Kalama made their partnership official Tuesday, with leaders signing an agreement to launch a federally backed study to look into deepening or adding turning basins on this part of the Columbia River.

The $2.1 million study has been a decade in the making, port leaders said, and led to federal funding to decide how to accommodate larger vessels as they move through the water.

“An additional turning basin and improvements to another in the system will provide additional safety in the lower river if the bar conditions require a vessel to change its course,” said Col. Michael Helton of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is helping conduct the study.

When the study comes to a close, expected in about a year, the ports then will spend about two years finding funding and figuring out "what the next steps are," said Lisa Hendriksen, director of planning and environmental service at Port of Longview.

The agreement between the Longview and Kalama ports says the $2.1 million study's costs will be shared among the ports with some hefty help from federal funding.

The ports have agreed to each pay $500,000, with grants won from local lawmakers to cover the $1.1 million left. The study will examine where on the Columbia River it might be possible to build a turning basin, an area on the river where large ships have the room to turn around in case of bad weather or an emergency.

"It's a new piece of infrastructure to ensure the ports continue growth," Port of Kalama President Patrick Harbison said. "It's been a hard-fought battle."

Both ports bring in about 56 million tons of cargo each year and account for about 11% of all jobs in Cowlitz County.

Port of Longview is growing, and this year has reported several record-breaking financial quarters as well as about 17% more cargo volume. The ports are major exporters for grain and wind materials, Port of Longview President Allan Erickson said.

Adding a turning basin on the river will help bring more business to the ports because larger ships naturally hold more cargo, Erickson said.

"Turning basins operating together as a system facilitates the transport of large volumes of cargo in and out of the river," Erickson said.

Valerie Ringold, Portland District chief of planning and economics, said the planning took about 10 years to launch this study.

The ports' need for a turning basin had to prove federal interest to get funding, and leaders then had to draw up a plan for how they expect to use those dollars. The Army Corps will begin the study soon on the river.

"This is the first step in that process," Ringold said.