Port to flesh out Willow Grove Park trespass policy

Willow Grove’s trespass procedure will get an overhaul after Longview port commissioners directed staff to bring a more robust policy to the table at a future meeting.

The port’s legal counsel LeAnne Bremer, with Miller Nash LLP, said she looked into the same topic several years ago for the port and created a notice form for staff to use when removing unruly trespassing people from the park.

“We wanted to make sure that we had procedures and processes in place for when unruly behavior occurs at the park and for what the port can do about it,” Bremer said at the port’s Wednesday meeting. “Certainly the port has the authority to issue notices.”

She said there are due process requirements for expelling people from public places, “so we wanted to make sure we're following those and not violating anybody’s constitutional rights.”

The current form port staff complete includes a process for people to appeal a trespass notice. Bremer said while there have been appeals made, she did not have further details on them.