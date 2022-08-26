Port reports another record-breaking financial quarter

Port of Longview continued its record-breaking income streak as it closed out the second financial quarter of the year and prepared to enter its budget planning process this fall.

The port’s net income totaled $10.1 million for the quarter, continuing a positive trend in the last few years that has seen revenues beat expectations.

“It has been a really good year for us so far,” said Jennifer Brown, the port’s chief administrative and financial officer.

In total revenue, the port brought in $33 million and spent $22.6 million. Much of that came from wind materials, containers, wood pulp and steel imports.

The $22.6 million in expenses went toward several projects currently in the works, Brown said. Getting supplies has posed a challenge, she said, as costs have risen and delayed shipping means some projects have been put on hold.

The port is also planning around the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion project, a $74 million venture to add rail tracks and expand capacity. Brown said the expansion has clinched several federal grants, but heading into the future, the port will likely need to take out loans to shoulder the costs.

“We will have to prioritize certain projects over others,” port spokesperson Dale Lewis said.

As port officials head into budget planning in October, they are watching what has nationally been an uncertain economy marred by cost inflation and supply chain issues, Lewis said.

“It’s really hard to forecast,” Brown acknowledged. “It’s ever-evolving.”

The port is still on track to make as much as it did last year, if not more. Project cargo, or materials that are sent out to construction jobs, has been driving much of the revenue, Brown said.

Meanwhile, the Export Grain Terminal, which sits at Berth 9, has had a slower go of it so far, Brown said. While the port has seen success in wind materials and wood pulp, the total tonnage at the port is lighter this year than it was this time in 2021 because the Export Grain Terminal is not shipping as much grain as projected.

Business at the port has remained steady for the last two years. Last quarter, between January and March the port brought in $15.6 million of operating revenue during its first quarter — more than budgeted — and spent about $10 million.

By the end of the first quarter this year, the port was more than halfway to its budget goal for the entire year, according to port data.

Brown said officials are also considering how this could lead to a lower tax rate for property owners, which currently stands at 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, after commissioners in November decided to cut them by 35% in a 2-1 vote.

“Everything we earn goes back into the facilities that benefit the community,” Brown said.