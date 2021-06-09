 Skip to main content
Port officials secure second full Woodland industrial park since May
Port officials secure second full Woodland industrial park since May

Port of Woodland groundbreaking

From left to right, Port of Woodland Commissioners Dale Boon, Bob Wile, Paul Cline and Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler take the first few digs at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday of Rose Way Industrial Park.

 Courtney Talak

WOODLAND — The port's 50-acre Schurman Way Industrial Park officially is full.

Port of Woodland Director Jennifer Wray-Keene said officials closed on a 2-acre undeveloped parcel Wednesday with Vancouver-based company Taylor Trucking for just under $400,000.

The update follows the May announcement that all the lots at the port's Centennial Industrial Park were sold. 

Wray-Keene said Taylor Trucking, which is owned by parent company MMR Enterprises, also recently purchased land near Pekin Road in Woodland.

The latest land acquisition is on the corner of Schurman Way and Guild Road. The parcel stood vacant for more than 20 years, according to the port. 

The Schurman Way Industrial Park's last sale was the 24-acre transfer to Brown Strauss Steel for $4.3 million in May. 

The port sold the last of its Centennial Industrial Park lots in May as well. The port celebrated a groundbreaking Friday of another site called Rose Way Industrial Park. 

