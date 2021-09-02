Port of Woodland will continue to operate Cougar bathrooms

The Port of Woodland will continue to operate the Cougar bathrooms after the port commission approved an agreement extension with Cowlitz County Thursday.
The current interagency agreement with Cowlitz County expired at the end of 2020. The updated contract will take the agreement through the end of the land lease from PacifiCorp on Dec. 31, 2023.
The terms of the contract will remain the same: the port will be reimbursed up to $4,000 per year for maintenance and to clean the restrooms.
The county and the port first entered into the agreement in November 2010 to pay for maintenance of a restroom facility constructed by the port on lands leased from PacifiCorp.
“These bathrooms are one of the most valuable visitor resources along State Route 503,” the port website said.
The restrooms are open year-round, according to the port website, but now are locked at night due to an increase in vandalism and theft.
Commissioners also approved a change order for the Rose Way Industrial Park after two existing wells were located that need to be decommissioned for $4,350, approved paying the city a $14,500 permit fee for a wall at Rose Way Industrial park and approved $13,300 to make fire protection repairs for port buildings to pass Clark County fire inspections.
According to port documents, some items are the responsibility of each tenant, and tenants will be notified by letter in the next week. The port is responsible for replacing electric bells, adding more signage and making other upgrades.
A discussion about masks and public meetings also occurred Thursday, with port Executive Director Jennifer Wray-Keene saying she wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page.
The City of Woodland recently passed a resolution saying it would not enforce a state masking order, while the school district is following mask mandates.
Commissioner Robert Wile said he was in favor of asking the public to wear masks at port meetings, but wants to avoid being too confrontational because “we’re not the mask police, either.”
He suggested if the public does not follow masking orders, the port could move back to online-only meetings.
Commissioner Paul Cline said he felt following masking orders was a “matter of respect” and if the port did move back to online meetings, a better sound system is needed to help the public hear.
Wray-Keene said there were several options to improve acoustics in the meeting room, but if the port did return to online-only meetings she would want all the commissioners to go to Zoom as well, because it’s too difficult to hear and interact if one commissioner is remote and the others are in person.