Port of Woodland will continue to operate Cougar bathrooms

According to port documents, some items are the responsibility of each tenant, and tenants will be notified by letter in the next week. The port is responsible for replacing electric bells, adding more signage and making other upgrades.

A discussion about masks and public meetings also occurred Thursday, with port Executive Director Jennifer Wray-Keene saying she wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page.

The City of Woodland recently passed a resolution saying it would not enforce a state masking order, while the school district is following mask mandates.

Commissioner Robert Wile said he was in favor of asking the public to wear masks at port meetings, but wants to avoid being too confrontational because “we’re not the mask police, either.”

He suggested if the public does not follow masking orders, the port could move back to online-only meetings.

Commissioner Paul Cline said he felt following masking orders was a “matter of respect” and if the port did move back to online meetings, a better sound system is needed to help the public hear.

Wray-Keene said there were several options to improve acoustics in the meeting room, but if the port did return to online-only meetings she would want all the commissioners to go to Zoom as well, because it’s too difficult to hear and interact if one commissioner is remote and the others are in person.

