Port of Woodland sells last Centennial Industrial Park lot as it announces another buyer

WOODLAND — The Port of Woodland is finding no shortage of interested buyers for its new industrial park, despite the COIVD-19 hit to the economy.

The port recently sold a 2-acre parcel in its Centennial Industrial Park to C&G Properties LLC, Port of Woodland Executive Director Jennifer Wray-Keene said, and plans to close several more land deals in the coming month even as the finishing touches to the park’s landscaping are put in place.

“In the next couple of weeks, we anticipate all of the land in that industrial park will be completely taken,” she said.

The port designed the 16-acre park in 2017, and was granted funds to build in in 2019 and 2020, Wray-Keene said. Construction started in November and is nearly finished. All eight lots are spoken for, but plans for a new industrial park nearby already are underway.

Woodland-based Columbia Precast Products bought two lots, about six acres, for $1.5 million to expand its production facility and add 35 jobs to the business, according to port and company officials.

The newest buyer, C&G Properties LLC, plans to bring three new companies to Woodland: Smithco Manufacturing, Best Fit Gasket and Action Fasteners, according to a port press release.