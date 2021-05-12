Port of Woodland sells all lots at Centennial Industrial Park, plans ribbon cutting and ground breaking

WOODLAND — The Port of Woodland has sold its remaining four lots at its new Centennial Industrial Park to Oregon-based Hewn Elements and Aberham Accounting, filling up the park just as initial port development ends.
“We are excited to welcome Bret, Matt and Jason and the entire Hewn Elements LLC and Aberham Accounting LLC team to the Port of Woodland. Their company will be a great addition to Centennial Industrial Park,” Port Commissioner Bob Wile said in a press release.
Hewn Elements, formerly based in Tualatin, Ore. plans to relocate its manufacturing business to Woodland. It makes commercial and residential beams, paneling, siding and flooring with reproduction barnwood products.
The company’s current employees will be retained and about 15 new jobs are expected to be created.
The four lots total 2.98 acres of land, which Hewn and Aberham Accounting’s parent company bought for about $780,000. Port Executive Director Jennifer Wray-Keene said the port plans to close on the transaction in mid-July. The two new businesses will join Woodland-based Columbia Precast Products, Smithco Manufacturing, Best Fit Gasket and Action Fasteners at the park.
“The addition of Hewn Elements will provide great family wage jobs to Woodland,” Port Commissioner Paul Cline said in a press release. “The manufacturing components that this company provides for the construction industry is in high demand.”
Next development
The port designed the 16-acre park in 2017, and was granted funds to build in 2019 and 2020. Construction started in November and is nearly finished. Plans for a new Rose Way Industrial Park nearby already are underway, financed by the sale of the Centennial lots.
Once finished, Rose Way Industrial Park will house six port buildings for lease, ranging from 15,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet. Construction on site infrastructure will start this summer, followed by two buildings in 2022, including a 23,000 square-foot space for future industrial and manufacturing tenants. The port will award the contract May 18, according to Wray-Keene. The port also plans to apply for additional state funding for two more buildings.
“We at the Port of Woodland are so thankful, grateful and honored to have this much support locally, statewide and nationally to have made these two parks happen,” Cline said in the release.
The port will have a dual celebration for the ribbon cutting for Centennial and groundbreaking for Rose Way at 2 p.m. June 4 at the Port’s Guild-Klady Centennial Orchard at 1608 Guild Road. It will be socially distanced and tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/ribbon-cuttingground-breaking-for-centennial-and-rose-way-industrial-parks-tickets-151995511667.
“The level of interest in Woodland is incredible. Bringing in family wage jobs and more industry here and these new companies at Centennial are exciting assets to the region,” Wile said, adding “the port’s ability to move dirt, attract new companies and meet our mission statement has been the primary focus of the Port Commission.”