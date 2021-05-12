Port of Woodland sells all lots at Centennial Industrial Park, plans ribbon cutting and ground breaking

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Next development

The port designed the 16-acre park in 2017, and was granted funds to build in 2019 and 2020. Construction started in November and is nearly finished. Plans for a new Rose Way Industrial Park nearby already are underway, financed by the sale of the Centennial lots.

Once finished, Rose Way Industrial Park will house six port buildings for lease, ranging from 15,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet. Construction on site infrastructure will start this summer, followed by two buildings in 2022, including a 23,000 square-foot space for future industrial and manufacturing tenants. The port will award the contract May 18, according to Wray-Keene. The port also plans to apply for additional state funding for two more buildings.

“We at the Port of Woodland are so thankful, grateful and honored to have this much support locally, statewide and nationally to have made these two parks happen,” Cline said in the release.

