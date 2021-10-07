Port of Woodland passes preliminary budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daily operations are estimated at $390,000 and then $441,500 is estimated for salaries and benefits. As part of the daily operations, the port has budgeted just under $70,000 for maintenance, $20,000 for travel, $33,700 for public and recreation access areas, and just under $49,000 for insurance.

For salaries, the executive director is slated to make about $108,000 in 2022, the commissioners $18,000 on a per diem basis and the full-time maintenance staff about $42,700. There is a part-time maintenance staff position unfilled for $9,600 and an unfilled administrative assistant position for $19,200 in 2022. Wray-Keene said staffing efforts are underway and the positions should be filled by the end of 2021.

Expenditures are budgeted to increase in 2022. The operations revenue is projected to be just under $870,000, mainly from lease payments, and expenditures just under $832,000, leaving a reserve of about $38,000.

The capital projects budget for 2022 has multiple big-ticket projects on it, including about $3.4 million for the port’s broadband fiber project and $5.2 million for Rose Way Industrial Park buildings. The total expenditures are budgeted at $9.2 million, while revenues are projected to be $7.7 million. The port anticipates getting matching grants and some state monies for several of the projects to cover the costs.