Port of Woodland passes 2022 budget focused on capital projects

The Port of Woodland on Thursday passed the 2022 budget, which has roughly $11 million in capital projects.

Port Executive Director Jennifer Wray‐Keene said in an opening budget letter the budget was balanced and overall the port is growing, with new companies coming into the industrial parks the port is finishing.

The total daily operations are estimated at $390,000. As part of the daily operations, the port has budgeted just under $70,000 for maintenance, $20,000 for travel, $33,700 for public and recreation access areas, and just under $49,000 for insurance.

The final budget estimated about $470,000 for salaries and benefits, up slightly from the draft proposal of $441,500 as empty positions were filled.

Budgeted expenditures also increased from the draft plan. In the draft, the operations revenue was projected to be just under $870,000, mainly from lease payments, and expenditures just under $832,000, leaving an operations reserve of about $38,000.

The final budget passed by the commission has about $860,000 in expenditures, leaving a reserve of about $10,000.

The capital projects budget for 2022 has multiple big-ticket projects on it, including about $3.4 million for the port’s broadband fiber project and $5.6 million for Rose Way Industrial Park buildings. The total expenditures are budgeted at $11 million, while revenues are projected to be $9.7 million.

About $400,000 of that capital revenue comes from the port’s property tax, along with $2.3 million in land sales and the rest from grants or loans.

The port anticipates getting more matching grants and some state money for several of the projects to cover the $1.3 million gap, and several land sales the port recently completed are not yet reflected in the revenue total, according to budget documents.

“Next year, it is anticipated that one to two buildings will be constructed at Rose Way Industrial Park providing significant additional revenue in 2023 with those leased buildings,” the budget documents said. “The remaining buildings will be constructed based on revenue and grant projections balanced with other port projects including marine property development.”

