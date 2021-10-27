 Skip to main content
Port of Woodland Commissioner Boon retiring, public celebration Nov. 18
Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, right, jumps to avoid getting dusted with dirt thrown by Port of Woodland Commissioner Dale Boon, left, Port of Woodland Commission President Bob Wile, second from the left, and Port of Woodland Commissioner Paul Cline at the groundbreaking ceremony in June at Rose Way Industrial Park. Boon is retiring after more than two decades as a commissioner. A ceremony honoring him is planned for Nov. 18.

 Courtney Talak

WOODLAND — Port of Woodland Commissioner Dale Boon is retiring after more than two decades in the role.

At the end of the year, Boon will leave the commissioner seat he was elected to in 1997. The public is invited to a retirement party for him  from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Port Administrative office, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.

Boon was part of the Schurman Way, Down River Drive, Centennial and Rose Way Industrial Park developments, helped found the Woodland Quality Community Coalition and was "instrumental" in the preservation of the Guild Klady Centennial Orchard, according to a port press release. He also helped create recreational access and "balanced growth for industrial and agricultural industries."

Port of Woodland closes $4.3 million land deal, will use funds to pay off debt

“I want to thank Dale for his many years of service to the Woodland community as a commissioner for the Port of Woodland and I wish him the best in the next chapter of his life,” Commissioner Paul Cline said in the press release

Commissioner Bob Wile also thanked Boon and said his "extensive knowledge of the Port will be missed dearly.”

Rob Rich is running unopposed for Boon's seat in the upcoming Nov. 2 election. 

