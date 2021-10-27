Port of Woodland Commissioner Boon retiring, public celebration Nov. 18

WOODLAND — Port of Woodland Commissioner Dale Boon is retiring after more than two decades in the role.

At the end of the year, Boon will leave the commissioner seat he was elected to in 1997. The public is invited to a retirement party for him from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Port Administrative office, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.

Boon was part of the Schurman Way, Down River Drive, Centennial and Rose Way Industrial Park developments, helped found the Woodland Quality Community Coalition and was "instrumental" in the preservation of the Guild Klady Centennial Orchard, according to a port press release. He also helped create recreational access and "balanced growth for industrial and agricultural industries."

“I want to thank Dale for his many years of service to the Woodland community as a commissioner for the Port of Woodland and I wish him the best in the next chapter of his life,” Commissioner Paul Cline said in the press release

Commissioner Bob Wile also thanked Boon and said his "extensive knowledge of the Port will be missed dearly.”

Rob Rich is running unopposed for Boon's seat in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.

