Port of Woodland closes $4.3 million land deal, will use funds to pay off debt

WOODLAND — The Port of Woodland has sold 24 acres at its Schurman Way Industrial Park to Brown Strauss Steel for $4.3 million.
Some of the revenue will be used to pay off $1.8 million in debt from prior land acquisitions and construction, and the rest will be used for construction at Rose Way Industrial Park, according to a port press release.
“The property will go back onto the tax roll, bring jobs and industry to the site. The proceeds from this property sale allows the port to pay significant debt off and construct additional buildings at Rose Way Industrial Park," Port Commission President Bob Wile said in a statement. "This is a huge win for everyone. I am really looking forward to welcoming Brown Strauss to Woodland."
The acreage went up for sale two years ago, after the port had tried to lease it for 20 years without finding a tenant. Wile said in a statement the sale would greatly benefit the port and community.
President of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council Ted Sprague said the sale is a “great example of the Port of Woodland’s ability to be flexible" and shows its "willingness to go the extra mile for job creation and capital investment."
"It will keep a strong Cowlitz County company and its jobs in our area," Sprague said in the release. "The commission and staff at the port have done an excellent job on this project and they should be commended.”
The site has access to a dual service rail spur owned by the Port of Woodland and is half a mile from Interstate 5. Brown Strauss is a national structural steel manufacturer.
Schurman Way Industrial Park was developed in the late 1990s. The 50-acre site has current leases with Peri Formworks, Tribeca Transport, AmeriGas and Hamilton Drywall.
“It is definitely exciting for me that we will see some development on this property and continue to benefit the port district and lowering our debt,” said Port Commissioner Dale Boon.
The port recently leased the last of its lots at the Centennial Industrial Park and will start building on the Rose Way land this summer. Tapani, Inc. will start construction at Rose Way in mid-June and wrap up by the end of 2021.