Port of Woodland closes $4.3 million land deal, will use funds to pay off debt

WOODLAND — The Port of Woodland has sold 24 acres at its Schurman Way Industrial Park to Brown Strauss Steel for $4.3 million.

Some of the revenue will be used to pay off $1.8 million in debt from prior land acquisitions and construction, and the rest will be used for construction at Rose Way Industrial Park, according to a port press release.

“The property will go back onto the tax roll, bring jobs and industry to the site. The proceeds from this property sale allows the port to pay significant debt off and construct additional buildings at Rose Way Industrial Park," Port Commission President Bob Wile said in a statement. "This is a huge win for everyone. I am really looking forward to welcoming Brown Strauss to Woodland."

The acreage went up for sale two years ago, after the port had tried to lease it for 20 years without finding a tenant. Wile said in a statement the sale would greatly benefit the port and community.

President of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council Ted Sprague said the sale is a “great example of the Port of Woodland’s ability to be flexible" and shows its "willingness to go the extra mile for job creation and capital investment."

