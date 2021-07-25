Port of Woodland broadband project gets $2 million grant for final phase

Washington State Commerce Director Lisa Brown added that the funding will strengthen rural communities “by supporting plans for economic vitality and opportunities for people to thrive, wherever they choose to live.”

The Port of Woodland’s second phase of the Fiber to Home project got just under $2 million dollars to connect about 600 people from Ariel to Cougar.

Wray-Keene said the first phase of the project, which is connecting the fiber cables to utility poles, stalled after delays in delivery of the cables themselves.

“We ordered it quite a long time ago and were anticipating it to arrive in May,” she said. “Now we’re hearing between July and August, and we haven’t gotten update yet. There are so many broadband projects operating, not only in the state but in the country, and with manufacturing delays, we’re ... just waiting for that material to arrive.“

The Port of Woodland started planning this project a decade ago, Wray-Keene said.

While by law the port cannot “light” them – meaning the port cannot be the one to actually provide the internet service – the state legislature does allow ports to lay “dark” fiber and then have someone else provide the service.