Port of Longview's strong third quarter clears way for record year

Port of Longview operating budget

The Port of Longview's Third Quarter operating budget revenue comparison. The port is on track for a record-breaking year. 

 Port of Longview, Contributed

The Port of Longview is on track for a record-breaking year, after posting $10 million in net operations income through the third quarter. 

At Wednesday’s port commission meeting, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Jennifer Brown told the commission the port had budgeted a net income from operations of $4.3 million, but through September the port was already at $10 million, before net depreciation.

The port’s record was set in 2014, with $10.1 million, and Brown said the port will beat that record this year.

Port of Longview passes 35% tax reduction in 2-1 vote

In 2018, the port reported a net operations income of $8.3 million, followed by $5.1 million in 2019 and $4.2 million in 2020.

All departments are within their budgets entering the final quarter of the year, Brown added. The port has spent 28% of its $15.5 million capital budget and 74% of the Willow Grove budget.

“Overall, a great third quarter at the port,” Brown told the board.

Commissioner Doug Averett gave “kudos to staff, to the unions, to the customers, stevedores, everyone involved in making this a great year.”

“Hopefully next year will be even greater,” he said.

Port of Longview adds stewardship, education components to strategic plan

Port Chief Executive Officer Dan Stahl said by posting “a record performance in the middle of a pandemic, our folks have knocked it out of the park.”

The commission also passed its meeting calendar for next year and a resolution to not change the port districts, as the 2020 census did not show significant population changes that would have required new lines to be drawn.

The strategic business plan, master plan and comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements also were approved Wednesday after a year of work on updating them.

The final drafts had only minor language changes from drafts presented in the last several months.

Port of Longview updates master plan with focus on growth, rail lines

This strategic business plan includes three alterative expansion options for the port. The intention is not to start building right away, but to have ideas to show potential customers. The 25-page draft contains updated port history information and expands on the safety section, as well as adds the education, outreach and environmental stewardship focuses to the community investment section of the plan.

Four employees also got service awards Wednesday. Facilities Superintendent Dan Bean and Administrative Assistant Scott Clark for five years of service and IT Manager Casey Paradis and Administrative Assistant Michelle Sudar for 10 years of service.

