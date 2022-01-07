Port of Longview working to prepare for natural disaster, increase resiliency

Fire, flood, pandemic or power outage — the Port of Longview has an emergency response plan for it all, but there are also resiliency plans in place for how to get operations running again as quickly as possible.

“The Business Continuity and Resumption of Trade Plan is the driver to get us back up and running as quickly as possible,” Port Safety Program Manager Tim Karnoski said.

The trade plan, or BCRTP, lays out what steps to take to restart port operations, including whatever repairs might need to be done.

Karnoski said the bulk of the work for both the emergency response plan and the trade resumption plan was done by Director of Planning and Environmental Services Lisa Hendrickson, and it’s “very comprehensive and structured and spelled out.” It’s Karnoski’s job to maintain and carry out the plans when needed.

The plan lays out the chain of command, tasks and workarounds. For example, the IT department maintains copies of all port documents and forms in an off-site location, Karnoski said, so “if we’re under 30 feet of water here, and the computer systems were wiped out, we have a way to get that information and set up camp somewhere else.”

There are also mass notification systems in place, both internally and to neighbors, which the port can activate if needed.

To be truly resilient, the port is also making changes now, like updating old berths and buying generators, Karnoski said.

“The port is 100 years old, so there’s a lot of old infrastructure here, especially out toward the water,” he said.

For example, at Berth 2, the fender pile is still made of wood. That requires more maintenance than the newer steel system in place at Berth 4, as the port typically replaces the wooden, untreated fender piles at Berths 2, 5, 6 and 7 annually. Wooden piling is also more susceptible to damage from floods or other debris, Karnoski said.

The port is in the middle of a project to upgrade Berth 2. In May, the commission approved a $450,000 contact with consulting firm KPFF and expects design and permitting to take two years and construction two more, for a total cost of about $3.6 million.

In December, the commission also approved an application to FEMA for two backup generators under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. If awarded the grant, the port would pay 25% of the total $336,500 price tag, or about $84,000. At that meeting, Karnoski said a few different studies done at the port showed a lack of power is one of the port’s worst vulnerabilities.

The two generators and five docking stations at the White House, maintenance shop, mechanic shop, millwright shop and receiving terminal would “keep us up and running if everything went down,” he told the commission in December.

Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he’s been a “big fan of the port keeping its eye on its energy and power needs,” and the grant application for backup generators is a part of that.

The new electric vehicle charging stations the port plans to install outside the white house are also a piece of resiliency, Karnoski said.

“That goes more into climate action plans and how that affects the port and how we affect the overall environment,” he said. “That’s still in works.”

Wilson also pointed to the charging stations as a first step toward a more diverse power base for the port. Next could be electrifying some of the port fleet, or perhaps getting vehicles that run on hydrogen, and looking at generating power from wind or the sun.

“Options for generation our own power are something we’ve discussed, solar power and wind generation,” Wilson said. “I’m excited about us learning more and creating more details on it.”

In the past, the port has largely escaped catastrophic natural disasters. Karnoski said the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens eruption affected the river level, and does to this day, but did not damage much port infrastructure. Similarly, he said the flood of 1996 had no effect on the port.

“We have had a few power outages, blown transformers, etcetera, that has shut down port operations sending people home for half a day or so,” he said, but that’s the extent of it. The port remains prepared by reviewing plans and practicing.

Karnoski said in March 2020, he held a simulated ship fire training at the port with the Maritime Fire Safety Association and area fire departments from Cowlitz County, Vancouver and Portland.

“If you have a ship fire on berth 7, we ran that scenario,” he said. “What I was going to do for 2021 was do a table top experience with our group here and the BCRTP, to say we had a ship fire, it burned down Berth 7, all this stuff happened, now what do we do to get back up and running?”

That training exercise was postponed due to COVID-19, but Karnoski said he hoped to do it this year instead. He’d also like to hold more emergency preparedness meetings with neighbors of the port.

Looking forward, Wilson said he’d like to make responsible changes at the port before it’s legislated, especially when it comes to alternative power. He and other commissioners wan to “be creative, identify what our energy needs are and how we are going to maintain and acquire the energy.”

“We need to take responsibility for looking at what happens when the power goes out,” Wilson said. “Does that mean the port shuts down? No, absolutely not. This is what we need to keep an eye on, on our future.”

