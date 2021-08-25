Port of Longview will not pay long-term care tax for employees

Port of Longview employees will have to pay the new state long-term care payroll tax after the commission did not vote Wednesday on covering the cost.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson said after hearing from the public, he would prefer “that each of our employees as an individual has to go through what everybody else is.”

He added that he did not want to “reward the state” by paying in to the tax pool.

“We should step aside and just let the chips fall where they fall,” Wilson said. “If the employees don’t like it, they have recourse” like writing a letter to the governor.

Commissioner Doug Averett said he agreed with Wilson on “a lot of what you’re saying, but whether or not we pay the payroll tax or the employees pay it, it’s still going to get paid and I want to take that burden off our employees.”

Commission President Allan Erickson said while there are “millions of victims in the state we can’t do anything about, I would like us to take a look at alleviating the burden of our employees.”

Erickson suggested paying the tax just in calendar year 2022 to see what happens in the Legislature, but ultimately, the commission did not vote on the measure.