Port of Longview will not pay long-term care tax for employees

Port of Longview employees will have to pay the new state long-term care payroll tax after the commission did not vote Wednesday on covering the cost.
Commissioner Jeff Wilson said after hearing from the public, he would prefer “that each of our employees as an individual has to go through what everybody else is.”
He added that he did not want to “reward the state” by paying in to the tax pool.
“We should step aside and just let the chips fall where they fall,” Wilson said. “If the employees don’t like it, they have recourse” like writing a letter to the governor.
Commissioner Doug Averett said he agreed with Wilson on “a lot of what you’re saying, but whether or not we pay the payroll tax or the employees pay it, it’s still going to get paid and I want to take that burden off our employees.”
Commission President Allan Erickson said while there are “millions of victims in the state we can’t do anything about, I would like us to take a look at alleviating the burden of our employees.”
Erickson suggested paying the tax just in calendar year 2022 to see what happens in the Legislature, but ultimately, the commission did not vote on the measure.
In 2019, the Legislature created a trust to provide long-term care benefits to all Washington residents. The trust will be funded by an automatic .58% tax on salaries, with no cap, beginning in January 2022.
While there is an opt-out window this year if people have a long-term care policy that is equivalent or better than the $36,500 benefit the state would provide to people who have paid into the program for 10 years, staff said the rules for what counts as an approved policy have not yet been created by the state.
“There is limited guidance regarding whether and to what additional criteria a plan must meet for the exemption to be approved,” port documents said, adding that “it is possible employees would buy their own policy only to find out it was not accepted for opt-out.”
The port looked into group plans and individual plans for interested employees, but insurance companies have been overwhelmed by requests, staff said, and many have stopped providing quotes.
“As a result of this legislation, the insurance market has been flooded with requests from people looking to opt out,” port documents said. “Several companies have temporarily stopped issuing LTC policies, aren’t issuing them to people under 40, or are unable or unwilling to provide quotes to us.”
Wilson said that while he doesn’t want “our employees to be hurt economically, we don’t have a magic wand, we can’t fix the rest of the state.”
Port staff estimate it will be $54,000 in payroll tax for administrative and maintenance employees in 2022. They also warned it is expected the tax will increase over time. Toni Curry with the port Human Resources department said she did not anticipate anyone at the port opting out at this time.
Wilson said he was worried because the Legislature has the power to raise the rate at any time, so he is “not comfortable here today to say we will keep paying it regardless of the rate.”
While staff suggested the port pay the payroll tax for employees who would “otherwise be obligated to pay for the state plan,” but also offer an equivalent reimbursement to employees with an approved opt out to make sure everyone is treated equitably, Wilson disagreed.
He said if someone got a private plan then later dropped it, they would then “just get a $50 pay raise for the rest of their life.”
Wilson also said he felt it was unfair because other workers outside the port would have to pay.
“I have been contacted by our constituents and each one has not been favorable to simply cover the cost because, of course, this is taxpayer money,” Wilson said.
When there was some discussion about if it was taxpayer money or port profit, Wilson called to delay the vote and seek legal counsel, as “the taxpayers own us, so this is taxpayer money.”
No commissioner made a motion on the staff suggestion to pay the tax, so the commission moved on.
“I don’t want to be a part of the Port of Longview helping the state of Washington in ramming this down people’s throats with an unfair opt-out and timeline that has created undue stress,” Wilson said.