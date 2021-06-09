Port of Longview to gather in-person for July meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Makers Architecture & Urban Design provided the concept for landscaping around the port’s renovated headquarters.

“I’m looking forward to having Makers come back to us with cost estimates so we can set priorities based on that,” Erickson said.

The Berth 2 bulkhead also will get about $190,000 in repairs to fix settling and erosion problems.

Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said settling of the bulkhead created some breaks in the asphalt, and a shift between the bulkhead and dock let in some water and caused erosion under the bulkhead.

Port crews will make the repairs. While the issues are not causing immediate problems, “you typically don’t want to leave it,” Burton said.

“The erosion is not an immediate issue, but as we start getting into the rainy season we could have issues with cracks or, worst case scenario, a break or crack on the bulkhead,” he told the commission.

Port of Longview upgrading piling at Berth 2, adding electric vehicle charging stations That change for Berth 2 was already in the five-year plan, but the commission decided to start the design process now in response to the changing regulations by approving a $450,000 contact with consulting firm KPFF.

Wilson and Erickson commended the staff for being proactive on the repairs.

The port also will get a second backhoe for about $140,000 to keep up with the rate of projects.