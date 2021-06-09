 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port of Longview to gather in-person for July meeting
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Port of Longview to gather in-person for July meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Port of Longview landscaping concept

A concept from Makers Architecture & Urban Design for landscaping around the Port of Longview's newly renovated headquarters. 

 Port of Longview, Contributed

The Port of Longview Board of Commissioners is looking to return to in-person meetings in July, members said at Wednesday’s meeting.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he wanted to “put the open sign back on the White House door.”

“We can do it safely,” he said.

The Internal Revenue Service has requested $32 million in funding to enforce crypto taxation and wants to hire specialized blockchain analytics contractors. This comes on the heels of a ProPublica report which revealed many of the wealthiest people in the world only paid little in income tax. "The Hash" panel digs into the world of tax and crypto.

Commissioners Allan Erickson and Doug Averett also said they would like to hold the July 14 meeting in person.

Port CEO Dan Stahl said port staff “will dot our I’s and cross our T’s and hopefully on July 14 we can open the doors.”

The commission also discussed landscaping options around the newly remodeled port headquarters.

The overall concept includes a combination of historic and rustic aesthetics, adding parking to the south entrance for the public and the east side for port vehicles, storm water swales, hedges to screen the rail line and Industrial Way, an area for food trucks and public seating, gravel pathways and more educational features.

Wilson said while he liked the overall concept, he wanted to do it in “baby steps” and prioritize the hedges and parking lots.

Averett said he would also prefer to start with the projects closest to the building and the parking lots first, and Erickson said parking lots for public convenience and the hedges also were on top of his priority list.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Makers Architecture & Urban Design provided the concept for landscaping around the port’s renovated headquarters.

“I’m looking forward to having Makers come back to us with cost estimates so we can set priorities based on that,” Erickson said.

The Berth 2 bulkhead also will get about $190,000 in repairs to fix settling and erosion problems.

Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said settling of the bulkhead created some breaks in the asphalt, and a shift between the bulkhead and dock let in some water and caused erosion under the bulkhead.

Port crews will make the repairs. While the issues are not causing immediate problems, “you typically don’t want to leave it,” Burton said.

“The erosion is not an immediate issue, but as we start getting into the rainy season we could have issues with cracks or, worst case scenario, a break or crack on the bulkhead,” he told the commission.

Wilson and Erickson commended the staff for being proactive on the repairs.

The port also will get a second backhoe for about $140,000 to keep up with the rate of projects.

Burton said the port has had to rent equipment to keep up with the work, and the backhoe can be used by the engineering and the maintenance departments.

Mike Randall was appointed to the Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee district one seat after current position holder Tom Meeks reached the two-term limit.

Wilson thanked the “wonderful people who take the time to get involved” with committees, saying “they make a difference.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News