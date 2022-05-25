Port of Longview sees record income in 2022, as commissioners weigh cutting port tax rate

Port of Longview is reporting record-breaking income in the first three months of 2022, with commissioners revisiting whether to once again cut the port's tax rate.

The port brought in $15.6 million of operating revenue during its first quarter, said Jennifer Brown, the port's chief administrative and financial officer. In that same time the port spent $10.9 million, also a record since 2018.

Still, the net income for this first quarter is higher than it has been since 2018, Brown said while presenting the financial report to the board Wednesday.

When factoring both expenses and revenue through March, the total operating revenue came to $4.7 million, as compared to $3.2 million during the same period last year.

"We are doing very well," Brown said. "You can see that this quarter, the first quarter of 2022, is a record ... even going beyond what we did last year in the second and fourth quarters."

The port is hoping to bring in a net income of $7.9 million for the year; they are already 58% of the way there.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he hoped the strong finances would lead to another tax cut this fall when they pass the port's annual budget.

"I'm going to offer up that this is getting to the point where we shouldn't be taxing our community," Wilson said. "I have no ability to look people in the eye and say we're doing so great, but we can't give you any relief."

The board in November voted to reduce tax rates by 35% after a discussion where Wilson proposed they reduce taxes by 100%, and Commissioner Doug Averett asked for 10%.

Port tax rates have been reduced every year since 2014, The Daily News reported in November. The rate in 2021 was 57% lower than it was in 2014.

One reason for the higher operating revenue this year is that the port has been busier as it handles more cargo requests due in part to supply chain changes, Brown said.

Cargo including wind energy materials, steel, containers and dry bulk imports are all up from last year, Brown said.

"They all contribute to our strong showing," Brown said.

Wind cargo in particular saw early success at the port, with more imports in the first quarter of 2022 than in the same time frame over the last four years.

"I mean, that's an amazing first quarter, so let's keep it up," said Averett.

Through March, the port has so far spent $2.1 million on capital projects, about 12% of its yearly $16.9 million budget amount. Willow Grove Park expenses so far have cost $97,269, or about a quarter of the park's budget.

