Port of Longview renews conservation agreement Wednesday

The Port of Longview Board of Commissioners renewed an agreement to donate old piles for conservation projects and heard an update on a railway improvement project Wednesday.

The port’s agreement with the Cowlitz County Conservation District is now extended through 2022, after the original 2018 agreement expired at the end of 2020.

Under the agreement, the port donates old untreated piles, the wooden poles that support docks and other structures, to the conservation district for use in flood control and habitat improvement projects. The donations can also be used to fulfil port environmental mitigation requirements if needed.

Board President Allan Erickson called the agreement a “great way to reuse some of our materials.”

Port Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton also gave the board an update on the Berth 5 Westside rail upgrade, a $220,000 project that is expected to break ground in mid-March.

Burton said that about 880 feet of rail is 100-pound rail, which is sub-standard. In addition, the wooden railroad ties are rotting.

The project will upgrade the rail to 136-pound rail and replace most of the wooden ties with concrete ties, except for areas around the switches, which need to be wood.

The rail is in the area of the port leased to BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, and Burton said BP will reimburse the port for the work. He added that BP has worked with the port so the four-week upgrade will have as little affect as possible on operations.

