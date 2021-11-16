Port of Longview rail expansion gets $16 million grant

The Port of Longview is chipping away at the unfunded portion of the Industrial Rail Corridor expansion project after successfully getting a $16 million federal grant.

Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell announced Tuesday that as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law Monday by President Biden, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program received an additional $7.5 billion, and $16 million of that went to the port’s project.

“The federal funding for the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion is going to mean goods flowing quickly in and out of the Port of Longview — bolstering our supply chains, boosting the local economy, and creating new jobs,” Sen. Murray said in a press release. “I created the RAISE program to help make infrastructure projects like this one a reality.”

The expansion project will add two new rail lines to the port and extend the existing two rail lines, to double rail capacity and ideally help the port attract a new tenant for Berth 4. The port has split the project into two phases with the completion date estimated for 2027.