Port of Longview rail expansion gets $16 million grant

The Port of Longview is chipping away at the unfunded portion of the Industrial Rail Corridor expansion project after successfully getting a $16 million federal grant.
Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell announced Tuesday that as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law Monday by President Biden, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program received an additional $7.5 billion, and $16 million of that went to the port’s project.
“The federal funding for the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion is going to mean goods flowing quickly in and out of the Port of Longview — bolstering our supply chains, boosting the local economy, and creating new jobs,” Sen. Murray said in a press release. “I created the RAISE program to help make infrastructure projects like this one a reality.”
The expansion project will add two new rail lines to the port and extend the existing two rail lines, to double rail capacity and ideally help the port attract a new tenant for Berth 4. The port has split the project into two phases with the completion date estimated for 2027.
The total cost of the expansion project is estimated to be between $76 million and $100 million. So far, the port has invested $10.1 million of its own capital. The first phase would lay the track bed and has an unfunded gap of about $66.2 million.
Along with Tuesday’s $16 million grant, the port at an October meeting approved a match of $50.2 million to allow staff to apply for a $16 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant.
Port of Longview Commission President Allan Erickson said the area is fortunate to have a congressional delegation “that is united in their commitment to Cowlitz County” and thanked Murray, Cantwell and Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler for their work on it.
“This is a huge win for our community and will ensure the port continues to serve as an economic driver in our region,” he said. “From Senator Cantwell’s visit to the Port this summer to see the project firsthand along with her and Congresswoman Herrera Beutler’s personal advocacy to Secretary Buttigieg, this was truly a team effort to secure this game changing federal investment.”
Herrera Beutler praised the grant award, saying in a press release the port is not only “a major shipping gateway to the Columbia River that provides jobs in Cowlitz County, it also supports annual economic activity to the tune of nearly $3 billion across our region.”
“I worked to secure this critical funding for the Port of Longview to help increase capacity to move cargo efficiently, which gets products on the shelves and allows hardworking residents to support their families,” Herrera Beutler said.
According to Cantwell’s press release, the project is estimated to create more than 1,600 jobs over the next 20 years.
“Today, the number one thing port customers in Washington are looking for is on-dock rail, because they know how important it is for efficiently exporting their cargo to the Asia-Pacific,” said Cantwell in a press release. “This investment will allow the Port of Longview to deliver cargo by rail right to the docks while doubling its current rail capacity to meet the needs of existing exporters and new businesses, creating hundreds of new jobs.”
Along with the port’s allotment, the East Marginal Way Corridor Improvement Project in Seattle received $20 million, the US-12 Highway-Rail Separation Project in Aberdeen received $2.08 million and the Granite Falls Bridge No. 102 replacement project in Snohomish County received $22.1 million.
That’s the first time four RAISE grants have been awarded at once to Washington. The state also received the second highest funding of any state in the nation at $60 million.
“I created the RAISE program in 2009 to fund transportation infrastructure projects like these ones — projects that reduce traffic, make goods and cargo flow freely, support local economies and create jobs in Washington state,” Murray said, adding she would “keep pushing to get Washington state the federal dollars we need.”