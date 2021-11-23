Port of Longview preparing to take more wind business

The Port of Longview is positioning itself to handle more wind turbine projects in the coming years with several million dollars’ worth of equipment purchases.

Lift trucks, wind blade trailers, dolly set trailers and reach stackers all were on the table at Tuesday’s commission meeting, and the commission unanimously approved all of the purchases.

Commission President Allan Erickson said the port is spending those millions of dollars “because that’s where the business is at.”

“Next year we are going to be hugely busy with wind cargo,” Erickson said. “We want to be the chosen destination for that type of cargo in the future. It’s a great business opportunity for us.”

The two 360 class lift trucks will be purchased for no more than $508,000 and the reach stackers for $2.6 million.

The port also decided to purchase outright the wind blade trailers and dolly set trailers it had been renting. The cost of the wind blade trailers are $277,800 and the dolly set trailers are $316,000.

About four acres of port land between the White House and its neighboring Dog Zone business also will be redeveloped for $460,000 to create a small laydown and staging area for trucks. Port staff said there is a customer interested in signing a lease for the space as soon as the work is finished.

The main port entrance will be shifted from Gate 1 to Gate 5, following the change the administrative offices made last year. The $350,000 move will adjust security to account for the changing entrance gate, move an office trailer to Gate 1 and update signage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.