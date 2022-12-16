Port of Longview prepares for budget-focused 2023 Washington state legislative session

Commissioners got an update this week on the political landscape and possible funding opportunities for the Port of Longview's ongoing projects as the start of the 2023 Washington state legislative session approaches.

Focuses for the upcoming session include continued efforts to address environmental issues: passing limits on vehicle emissions, expanding the wind energy sector and a cap-and-trade investing program that targets carbon emissions going into effect in January.

Diana Carlen, vice president of law firm Gordon Thomas Honeywell, presented to Port of Longview commissioners Wednesday on how the politics in Olympia could also lead to legislation that cuts taxes and keeps energy costs low, which Carlen said is a priority of many local Republican lawmakers.

Washington state has a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate, despite earlier predictions of Republicans making gains in many districts. Carlen said this "red wave" did not happen, adding that hopes for passing a bipartisan budget remain high.

How ports can benefit from new laws

Specific to the state's ports, Carlen said, past legislation gave the Port of Longview a grant they hope will be reinstated in the new biennial budget. Carlen said they are also advocating for a better way ports can share information with each other based on legislation establishing an antitrust immunity.

"It's a pretty complicated issue," Carlen said. "We've been working on trying to revamp our elevator speech, so that we don't lose legislators after 30 seconds of talking about it and just explaining it's not just beneficial to ports."

Port CEO Dan Stahl said the current antitrust immunity through the Northwest Marine Terminal Association has been beneficial especially when it comes to complying with state stormwater regulations because of the ability to go through other port reports.

"The analogy that I like is David and Goliath," Stahl said. "The ports are the David, and the Goliath we're up against are these worldwide shipping companies who will whipsaw us ... if we don't have some tools."

Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson also serves as a Republican state senator. He mentioned during the Wednesday port meeting there may be legislative efforts to challenge laws that give the state governor authority over appointments to departments like the Building Trades Council and Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"Part of the challenge is the fairness," Wilson said. "It made it clear to us ... it is difficult to review."

Governor kicks off upcoming budget session

Much of what could benefit the Port of Longview, and other Lower Columbia Ports, is reliant on what lawmakers decide to put in the 2023-25 budget next year.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday revealed his initial budget proposal, which focused mostly on addressing a prevailing housing crisis and expanding behavioral health services.

In Longview, the city has worked to open pallet homes as a solution to the homeless camp on Alabama Street. While across the state an estimated 13,000 people are unhoused, the 2022 Point in Time count showed Cowlitz County's homeless population decreased by about from 308 to 271 since last year's count, though some questioned the count's accuracy.

The governor's effort to open 2,200 housing units in 2023–25 by frontloading $4 billion from the state capital budget is included in this initial spending plan.

"We cannot fix homelessness unless we build more housing," Inslee said in a press conference Wednesday. "And unfortunately, the market conditions exist, and as the private market will not produce the housing units, we need to actually house the people who live in the state of Washington."

Both parties have voiced the need to address what they mostly agree is a housing and mental health crisis, though lawmakers have different approaches.

The state Republicans have advocated more for tax breaks they say could help families pay for rising rent costs amid record inflation; Democrats have generally supported increasing funding for homes and more tenant protections.