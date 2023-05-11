The Port of Longview is taking steps to relocate the main terminal access gate to make it easier for vendors to reach the gate and reduce the sometimes-chaotic traffic at the industrial sites, officials said Wednesday.

The main gate is moving from its original spot on the marine terminals to International Way, very close to the White House and in clear view for trucks.

"We just want to try to coordinate it a bit better," Director of Marine Terminals Mark Price told commissioners during the regular port meeting.

Several projects — both completed and currently underway — are aimed at repurposing old port buildings to improve safety, utilities and the overall layout of the port. The port has eight marine terminals and waterfront property across 835 acres.

Along with the main gate relocation, Price said good examples of this are the Yard Office replacement and the Panel Way extension projects.

The Yard Office replacement project entails removing an old modular trailer that was used for general operations. This change will make it easier to control parking, add office space and improve utilities, Price said.

The $1.2 million Panel Way project extended the road 2,000 feet to meet International Way and also helped with traffic flow for traveling trucks, Price said.

Work to consolidate office space on International Way would mean having one gate for access to cargo, which Price said would save the port money and make customers' lives easier in the process.

"Those four projects kind of complete each other," Price said.

It's not the first time the port has moved some of its buildings. In 2020, the port decided to move into the "White House" from its old administration building. With a large, historical and — of course — white building, the commissioners had nearly double the office space, better lighting and security, and an established centralized main location.

They also still make money off the old headquarters after leasing it to its steel scraps tenant PNW Metals.