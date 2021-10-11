 Skip to main content
Port of Longview passes financial audit
Port of Longview passes financial audit

Port of Longview across the river

The Port of Longview and the Lewis and Clark Bridge are seen across the Columbia River from the Rainier waterfront on April 9.

 Courtney Talak

The Washington State Auditor's Office awarded the Port of Longview a clean financial audit, finding the port is "safeguarding public resources and is in compliance with state laws and regulations."

The Auditor’s Office’s 2020 independent accountability audit for the port found the port is properly following policies and procedures based on the 2020 risk assessment, a port press release said.

"The areas examined included those representing the highest risk of fraud, loss, abuse, or noncompliance," the press release said.

Local ports feeling global supply chain ripple effects

In the State Auditor’s Office report, the office thanked “all port staff we worked with for being responsive and accommodating."

"Our remote audit went very smoothly thanks to the organization of the Port’s documentation,” the report said. 

According to the port press release, the port’s "tight financial controls are a sign of the port’s ability to make sound investments with the public’s tax dollars. 

“The port staff works hard to be as transparent as possible in every way, and to safeguard the taxpayer’s money to the very best of our ability,” Commission President Allan Erickson said in the press release. “We’re pleased to know the State Auditor has found us to be doing just that.”

