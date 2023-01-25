 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Port of Longview OKs more rail upgrades

A car passes over railroad tracks on Oregon Way on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Longview. Port commissioners approved Wednesday upgrading tracks, starting at International Way, going west about 1,900 feet.

 Katelyn Metzger

Port of Longview commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a nearly $330,000 project to upgrade several rail tracks after a monthly assessment found some of the track was undersized and needed more stable structures.

The rail upgrade has an estimated cost of $328,484 and will cover 1,975 feet of existing track. The targeted tracks start at International Way and head west.

Materials alone will cost $158,455 to pay for longer-lasting, industrial-grade tracks as well as switching the decaying wood ties for stronger concrete ties. The 80-foot-long industrial-grade tracks are heavier and fit more with the standard for North American rail tracks, according to the American Rail Standard. The use for railroad ties, which lay perpendicular to the rails, is to support the track.

The port consistently inspects and has been systematically replacing its older rail infrastructure. A nearly identical project to upgrade a different track also cost about $358,000 and was approved in May after port officials said it would make the railroad safer.

William Burton, the port’s director of facilities and engineering, said concrete ties have a longer lifespan and require less longterm maintenance.

The port also sometimes buys other materials, like rail spikes and switch points, to have on-hand in case of a derailment or malfunction with the equipment.

This routine maintenance is led by port crew members, who inspect the entire rail system each month, he said.

Newly elected US Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made her way along the bustling marina of Port of Longview as leaders told her about how the port plans to make the most of its increasing revenue streak.

“As a result of those inspections, we determine where we’ll be doing our maintenance and also where we see some rail that is old and functionally obsolete that we are going to replace,” Burton told commissioners Wednesday.

Other costs include $85,624 for labor, $41,559 for equipment and $42,845 to include the standard 15% contingency rate. The money will come from the 2023 approved capital budget.

Sydney Brown is a news reporter for The Daily News covering education and environmental issues in Cowlitz County.



Sydney Brown started at The Daily News in March 2022 covering education and environmental issues in Cowlitz County. She has a degree in multimedia journalism from Washington State University's Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.





New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

