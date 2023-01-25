Port of Longview OKs more rail upgrades

Port of Longview commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a nearly $330,000 project to upgrade several rail tracks after a monthly assessment found some of the track was undersized and needed more stable structures.

The rail upgrade has an estimated cost of $328,484 and will cover 1,975 feet of existing track. The targeted tracks start at International Way and head west.

Materials alone will cost $158,455 to pay for longer-lasting, industrial-grade tracks as well as switching the decaying wood ties for stronger concrete ties. The 80-foot-long industrial-grade tracks are heavier and fit more with the standard for North American rail tracks, according to the American Rail Standard. The use for railroad ties, which lay perpendicular to the rails, is to support the track.

The port consistently inspects and has been systematically replacing its older rail infrastructure. A nearly identical project to upgrade a different track also cost about $358,000 and was approved in May after port officials said it would make the railroad safer.

William Burton, the port’s director of facilities and engineering, said concrete ties have a longer lifespan and require less longterm maintenance.

The port also sometimes buys other materials, like rail spikes and switch points, to have on-hand in case of a derailment or malfunction with the equipment.

This routine maintenance is led by port crew members, who inspect the entire rail system each month, he said.

“As a result of those inspections, we determine where we’ll be doing our maintenance and also where we see some rail that is old and functionally obsolete that we are going to replace,” Burton told commissioners Wednesday.

Other costs include $85,624 for labor, $41,559 for equipment and $42,845 to include the standard 15% contingency rate. The money will come from the 2023 approved capital budget.