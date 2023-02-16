A potential project by the Port of Longview to build an overpass on International Way is open for public comment, and community members can learn about possible alternatives during an open house next week.

The port will host an open house 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23 at its office and people can comment on plans through March 3.

The proposed project was developed after a transportation analysis found a need to build an overpass over rail lines that cross International Way, as the port anticipates more business to come through the area.

The current at-grade rail crossing on International Way sees a lot of traffic that can cause congestion, the port says. The road is used to reach the port administrative office, port tenants’ facilities and other businesses.

Port leaders say that an overpass could “improve traffic flows that benefit freight mobility, ensure access for emergency services and provide a safe route” for vehicles.

If you go What: Port of Longview open house on possible International Way overpass. When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23. Where: Port of Longview office, 10 International Way in Longview. Info: Public comment can also be submitted online until March 3 at www.portoflongview.com/FormCenter/Projects-Planning-13/International-Way-Grade-Separation-Comme-78.

According to drawings of the project provided by the port, the potential overpass would span more or less 1,300 feet in total length, 600 feet of which would be elevated above the intersection at International Way. It would also include standard-size railroad clearance.

In 2020, KPFF Consulting Engineers, Inc. presented an analysis to port commissioners with findings that if the port did not build an overpass, it could mean heavier traffic backed up to International Way and 15-minute delays.