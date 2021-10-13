Port of Longview 'extremely busy,' aiming to retain customers next year

Port of Longview commissioners heard Wednesday the port’s next year of business might be slower than this year’s as global supply chain pressures ease, but the port is working to retain some new customers.

“Next year we might not be blessed with the same amount of business, but our job when we get this business is try to keep them,” Director of Business Development Christian Clay said. “We’ll show them how economical it is to come here.”

Last year, the port brought in more revenue than expected, and is on track for similar gains this year.

The global supply chain bottleneck comes from a variety of factors, many related to the pandemic. As the pandemic hit, spending stopped and factories and transportation hubs scaled back. Then, consumer buying skyrocketed.

The brief pause disrupted the normally steady flow of containers around the world, leading to a shortage. Instead of coming in spaced out, vessels are arriving at West Coast ports in clusters, leading some to seek smaller ports to offload cargo. Longview has seen some of that business.

It is “extremely busy right now,” Clay said Wednesday, and the port is “using every single mode of transportation we can.”

