Port of Longview establishes updated public records procedure

Port of Longview commissioners Wednesday approved a policy that detailed how the public can request information and how the port can best respond to make sure they are following state laws.

"This document provides guidance to the public as well as establishes our obligations under the Public Records Act," said Public Records Officer Jennifer McAninch during Wednesday's meeting.

While the port does not have an index of every public record available, the public can make specific requests online at www.portoflongview.com/160/Public-Records-Requests. Emailed requests may be sent to records@portoflongview.com, the policy states.

A person requesting documents or information from the port is not legally required to state their purpose, and they can also make requests anonymously. The policy encourages individuals to include as much specific information "to aid timely disclosure."

By law, the port's public records officer is required to at least respond to the request within five days after receiving it.

Under Washington state law, the only fees that can be tacked onto documents that had to be copied are those that do not exceed the cost of reimbursing for an officer's time or the equipment used to make the copies.

The port's records policy states fees will be applied on a case-by-case basis in accordance with this law. If a requester opts to see the documents in-person at the port office, no charges will be added. The port office, located at 10 International Way, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays excluding legal holidays.

McAninch said the policy specifically names the public records officer, but she has a staff of people who can help process documents and they can step in if needed.

"If I'm absent, then I do have assistance with staff to make sure that any public records requests are routed to staff," she said. "They know how to respond, and we respond accordingly and make sure that any request that comes in is processed."