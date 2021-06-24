Port of Longview discusses cameras, future rail expansion

However, without any new expansion of rail or planning for a new tenant at Berth 4, that means the option would have a lower overall tonnage potential.

The next alternative is a “double loop” option that would create new loop tracks around warehouses 10 and 11, as well as adding new infrastructure for BP West Coast Products.

Johnson said the pros are allowing a higher overall tonnage to move compared to existing capabilities, add about 14,000 feet of new unit train tracks, and would not impact International Raw Materials, North American Pipe and Steel — also known as NAP Steel — or port maintenance buildings.

“The downside of rail loops is everything inside is cut off from truck traffic,” Johnson said. “But it’s a good place to put conveyors and bulk storage.”

This design plan assumes there would be a new tenant at Berth 4 and also suggests giving IRM two ship berths, not one, which Johnson said “implies they would make some improvements.”

“It gives them the chance to work two different cargos at the same time,” he said.

However, the plan would only allow the port 40 acres of general cargo storage, a 12 acre loss from current capacity.

