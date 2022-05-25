 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick web only

Port of Longview commissioners OK equipment purchase, update meeting attendance options

  • 0
Port of Longview

The Port of Longview in November 2020.

 Courtney Talak

Port of Longview officials Wednesday OKed an equipment purchase for more than $100,000 and clarified how people can view public board meetings.

Port commissioners approved the purchase of a $162,000 Cat dump truck from BSR Worldwide Equipment, which will come out of the 2022 capital budget. The truck will move concrete, rock and sand materials and discharge bulk cargoes from vessels into storage, according to the port meeting agenda.

Commissioners also updated its board governance contract. Very little was changed, but the update clarified all Port of Longview meetings will be broadcast on KLTV.org, and the port will offer both in-person and hybrid attendance options. 

The other change clarified language to specify port officers are appointed during the first scheduled meeting of the calendar year.

"I'm going to offer up that this is getting to the point where we shouldn't be taxing our community."

— Jeff Wilson, port commissioner 

Quote
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer will sell its patented drugs at non-profited price in low-income countries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News