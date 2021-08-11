Port of Longview commission indicates it would not require vaccines at port

The Port of Longview does not intend to require vaccines, two commissioners indicated at Wednesday’s meeting.
Commissioner Jeff Wilson said port workers are not considered state workers and are exempt from Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent vaccine mandate.
“I want it clearly preserved in the records that I will not support mandatory vaccination with threat of unemployment,” Wilson said. “I value the workers, but the value has to come with some respect.”
Wilson said he also “will not support segregation or divisive orders” based on vaccination status.
“I want everybody to be safe, but I want people to be more free and I want the liberty of our workers to be respected,” Wilson said, adding that “this is a serious pandemic, but I know we can get through it without threatening people with the loss of livelihood.”
Commissioner Doug Averett said he didn’t have any comments at this time on the topic.
Commission President Allan Erickson said he supported Wilson’s suggestion that employees have the option to choose.
“Certainly we’re not going to, as far as I’m concerned, going to threaten them with loss of employment,” Erickson said.
The commission also discussed paying the new long-term care tax for its employees, which would be about $54,000 a year to start.
Averett said he “would be in favor of paying for our employees because it’s a ridiculous law.”
While Wilson said they were “on the same wavelength,” he would rather see the port get private insurance and then cover the cost because he doesn’t “want to reward the state.”
“I don’t want to reward the state of Washington and give them our business, he said. “I’m not vindictive, but the benefit is too low and I’m quite certain the state Legislature will have potential to raise those premiums at will.”
Wilson added that he’s confident there would be legislative changes made to the act as well.
Erickson also supported paying the difference for employees, saying the legislation is “so poorly written and ill thought out that we’re dealing with something that is a really vague proposal here.”
After running into questions about if there would be an annual opt-out window and if group insurance would be accepted by the state, the commission decided to table the question until there was more information available.