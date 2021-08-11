Port of Longview commission indicates it would not require vaccines at port

The Port of Longview does not intend to require vaccines, two commissioners indicated at Wednesday’s meeting.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson said port workers are not considered state workers and are exempt from Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent vaccine mandate.

“I want it clearly preserved in the records that I will not support mandatory vaccination with threat of unemployment,” Wilson said. “I value the workers, but the value has to come with some respect.”

Wilson said he also “will not support segregation or divisive orders” based on vaccination status.

“I want everybody to be safe, but I want people to be more free and I want the liberty of our workers to be respected,” Wilson said, adding that “this is a serious pandemic, but I know we can get through it without threatening people with the loss of livelihood.”

Commissioner Doug Averett said he didn’t have any comments at this time on the topic.

Commission President Allan Erickson said he supported Wilson’s suggestion that employees have the option to choose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Certainly we’re not going to, as far as I’m concerned, going to threaten them with loss of employment,” Erickson said.