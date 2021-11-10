Port of Longview approves projects to preserve Berth 4 history ahead of demolition

To tear down the grain elevator and silos at Berth 4, the Port of Longview will need to create several records of the old buildings to satisfy cultural resources requirements.

The port has been working to get the demolition permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is required to document the historical use and nature of the silos.

Wednesday, the port commission approved a memorandum of understanding of the plan to immortalize the seven structures in the grain elevator and silo complex, some of which date from 1927. Several are eligible for the National Register of Historical Places, but none are on it.

The port will have to photograph and otherwise document the buildings, make a publicly available digital archive of important documents for at least five years, salvage any important items, make a booklet of no less than 10 pages on the history, create a short professional video of the facility of at least five minutes that includes a demolition time lapse and interviews with workers, and install a 10-foot photographic timeline in the administrative office.

The commission also approved an application to FEMA for two backup generators under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}