Port of Longview approves projects to preserve Berth 4 history ahead of demolition
Port of Longview approves projects to preserve Berth 4 history ahead of demolition

Grain silos (copy)

Berth 4, the former Continental Grain export terminal, has been available for redevelopment since the previous operation shuttered in the late 1980s. The port is working to tear down the silos. 

 Roger Werth, The Daily News File photo

To tear down the grain elevator and silos at Berth 4, the Port of Longview will need to create several records of the old buildings to satisfy cultural resources requirements.

The port has been working to get the demolition permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is required to document the historical use and nature of the silos.

Wednesday, the port commission approved a memorandum of understanding of the plan to immortalize the seven structures in the grain elevator and silo complex, some of which date from 1927. Several are eligible for the National Register of Historical Places, but none are on it.

The port will have to photograph and otherwise document the buildings, make a publicly available digital archive of important documents for at least five years, salvage any important items, make a booklet of no less than 10 pages on the history, create a short professional video of the facility of at least five minutes that includes a demolition time lapse and interviews with workers, and install a 10-foot photographic timeline in the administrative office.

The commission also approved an application to FEMA for two backup generators under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Safety Program Manager Tim Karnoski said a few different studies done at the port showed a lack of power is “one of the number one vulnerabilities” if there were a disaster.

The two generators and five docking stations at the White House, maintenance shop, mechanic shop, millwright shop and receiving terminal would “keep us up and running if everything went down,” he said.

If awarded the grant, the port would pay 25% of the total $336,500 price tag, or about $84,000. However, 12.5% of the port’s share could potentially be paid by the Washington State Military Department, but that’s not guaranteed.

Port employee Robin Johnson, who is retiring, was given an award for 25 years of service Wednesday. Wilson said a bench would be dedicated in her honor as well.

Wilson said Johnson has the commissioners’ “great gratitude” for her work and called her the locomotive that keeps the port on track.

“You build the train that moves the port’s business forward,” he told her. “I’ve seen you tirelessly do that. You’ve done it so well and I give my heartfelt thanks to you. You are truly going to be missed.”

