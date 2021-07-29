 Skip to main content
Port of Longview 100th anniversary celebrated Saturday
Port of Longview 100th anniversary celebrated Saturday

Industrial Rail Corridor

A piece of the Port of Longview's Industrial Rail Corridor is seen from the Fibre Way overpass on a cloudy day in December 2019.

 Courtney Talak

The Port of Longview will celebrate its 100-year anniversary from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday with food, bus tours of the port docks, walking tours of the newly renovated “White House” headquarters, giveaways and games. 

There also will be history displays covering the March 19, 1921, formation of the port district and the expansions since then. 

