KALAMA — A grain terminal housed at the Port of Kalama is asking for $14 million to add more rail, and it needs help from the federal marine administration.

The Port of Kalama and its tenant, Cargill-owned TEMCO, are hoping to install 17,200 linear feet of support tracks to the rail system at the grain terminal. The port recently got a letter of support from the Kalama City Council to request a $14 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Marine Administration to move forward with the project.

The total project cost is estimated at $18 million, with the port covering about $4.2 million.

Eric Yakovich, economic development director at the port, said the ask comes as the company has faced loading delays up to seven hours. These new support tracks could increase loading efficiency by about 30%, he said.

"With additional storage, the trains won't be asked to stage in, say, Spokane," Yakovich said.

The company declined to comment on the grant beyond what is included in the City Council documents, Cargill Media Relations Director Bridget Christenson said by email.

Yakovich said USDOT will likely take the Kalama City Council's letter of support into consideration when deciding whether to approve the grant application.

"They want to know there's community support for these projects," Yakovich said.

While TEMCO is the only Port of Kalama company right now looking to add more rail, Yakovich said the port consistently monitors and considers how it can improve facilities for other tenants.

The Columbia River Federal Navigation Channel Deepening Project completed in 2005 made a $210 million investment that deepened the river from 40 feet to 43 feet.

According to the port's letter to the city, this made it possible for TEMCO and the Kalama Export Company to go from handling 9 million metric tons in 2012 to more than 15 million metric tons in 2021.

Business at Southwest Washington ports has ramped up in the years since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in supply chains meant ports were handling more cargo carried in breakbulk more often than containers, Port of Longview CEO Dan Stahl said during a roundtable discussion in January.

The changes have spurred efforts to make the Lower Columbia River more prepared to handle the higher traffic volume. Most recently, the Longview and Kalama ports signed on to deepen the river channel so larger ships can come through and turn around if they need to.

Yakovich said port leaders also want to approve projects that promote local jobs and make visiting the port easier for people, he said. If the rail project gets accepted, it could bring more than 100 local jobs.

"This very directly impacts the local community," Yakovich said.