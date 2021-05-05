Port of Kalama sets soybean export record, tops other West Coast ports

KALAMA — Port of Kalama set a new record for soybean exports, shipping out more than any other West Coast port in the country last year, according to a report from the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.
The port’s two privately-owned grain elevators, TEMCO and Kalama Export, exported nearly 5 million metric tons of soybeans, according to the release. The shipments totaled 33% of all U.S. West Coast soybean exports, just above the Northwest Seaport Alliance Ports of Tacoma and Seattle at 32%, the release states.
“Both TEMCO and Kalama Export are the absolute workhorses of the port,” Commission President Randy Sweet said in a statement. “Every year we continue to be amazed at how well they perform, and it speaks volumes about their operations and hardworking employees.”
The Port of Longview exported about 10% of West Coast soybean exports. The Ports of Kalama, Longview and Vancouver collectively handled 51% of the West Coast soybean export trade in 2020, according to the Shipping Association report.
The soybeans come to Kalama from farms in the upper Midwest, including North and South Dakota and Minnesota. They are shipped to mostly Asian countries, particularly China, and are used for livestock feed and human consumption, according to the port.
About 26% more soybeans were exported from the United States in 2020 than in 2019, according to the Shipping Association report.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
The port exported a total of 15 million metric tons of cargo last year, mostly agricultural products, the release states. This is nearly 15% more than 2019 and 50% more than 10 years ago.
The port was named the third largest exporter on the West Coast, behind the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s USA Trade Online.
The Port of Kalama exported more than 13 million tons of “bulk” cargo in 2018, earning the port a spot in the top three largest bulk exporters…
Both TEMCO and Kalama Export have seen a surge in exports in part following facility upgrades in 2014 and 2010, respectively, according to the port.