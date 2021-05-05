Port of Kalama sets soybean export record, tops other West Coast ports

KALAMA — Port of Kalama set a new record for soybean exports, shipping out more than any other West Coast port in the country last year, according to a report from the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.

The port’s two privately-owned grain elevators, TEMCO and Kalama Export, exported nearly 5 million metric tons of soybeans, according to the release. The shipments totaled 33% of all U.S. West Coast soybean exports, just above the Northwest Seaport Alliance Ports of Tacoma and Seattle at 32%, the release states.

“Both TEMCO and Kalama Export are the absolute workhorses of the port,” Commission President Randy Sweet said in a statement. “Every year we continue to be amazed at how well they perform, and it speaks volumes about their operations and hardworking employees.”

The Port of Longview exported about 10% of West Coast soybean exports. The Ports of Kalama, Longview and Vancouver collectively handled 51% of the West Coast soybean export trade in 2020, according to the Shipping Association report.

The soybeans come to Kalama from farms in the upper Midwest, including North and South Dakota and Minnesota. They are shipped to mostly Asian countries, particularly China, and are used for livestock feed and human consumption, according to the port.