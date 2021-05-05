 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port of Kalama sets soybean export record, tops other West Coast ports
0 comments
alert top story

Port of Kalama sets soybean export record, tops other West Coast ports

{{featured_button_text}}
TEMCO grain terminal

The TEMCO grain terminal at the Port of Kalama expanded in 2014. TEMCO and Kalama Export shipped out nearly 5 million metric tons of soybeans in 2020. 

 Contributed

KALAMA — Port of Kalama set a new record for soybean exports, shipping out more than any other West Coast port in the country last year, according to a report from the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.

The port’s two privately-owned grain elevators, TEMCO and Kalama Export, exported nearly 5 million metric tons of soybeans, according to the release. The shipments totaled 33% of all U.S. West Coast soybean exports, just above the Northwest Seaport Alliance Ports of Tacoma and Seattle at 32%, the release states.

“Both TEMCO and Kalama Export are the absolute workhorses of the port,” Commission President Randy Sweet said in a statement. “Every year we continue to be amazed at how well they perform, and it speaks volumes about their operations and hardworking employees.”

The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a record high in March amid roaring domestic demand, and the gap could widen further as the nation's economic activity rebounds faster than its global rivals. Fred Katayama reports.

The Port of Longview exported about 10% of West Coast soybean exports. The Ports of Kalama, Longview and Vancouver collectively handled 51% of the West Coast soybean export trade in 2020, according to the Shipping Association report.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The soybeans come to Kalama from farms in the upper Midwest, including North and South Dakota and Minnesota. They are shipped to mostly Asian countries, particularly China, and are used for livestock feed and human consumption, according to the port.

About 26% more soybeans were exported from the United States in 2020 than in 2019, according to the Shipping Association report.

The port exported a total of 15 million metric tons of cargo last year, mostly agricultural products, the release states. This is nearly 15% more than 2019 and 50% more than 10 years ago.

The port was named the third largest exporter on the West Coast, behind the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s USA Trade Online.

Both TEMCO and Kalama Export have seen a surge in exports in part following facility upgrades in 2014 and 2010, respectively, according to the port.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moderna Covid Booster Shots Prove Effective Against Variants

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News