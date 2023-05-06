KALAMA — Several local businesses, new and old, have been chosen to set up shop in a planned multiuse market project officials hope will attract tourists to Kalama once it opens this year.

Port of Kalama commissioners in 2022 decided to funnel $19 million into the Mountain Timber Market, which they hope will serve as a two-story destination for shopping, dining and community events. They hope to have restaurants, maybe a distillery, shops and a student market space for Kalama high schoolers.

The designs are drawn, and construction began in February with hopes to open this year.

The next step: choosing the vendors.

Applications opened in July. And in April, the port confirmed at least some of the business owners chosen, according to its spring issue of the quarterly newsletter.

They are: Kalama resident Cristina Lee's The Dot Shop; Elizabeth and Tyler Pierce's Upstream Ice Cream; Leslye Martinez's taco food cart La Vaquita Feliz; Kailee Davidson's Bloom Cake Studio; Claudia Stoner's Luckman Coffee; Craig and Jana Bell's Bonny Blooms; Reece Luxury Photography owned by Joe Reece; and Wes and Michelle Parker's wine-tasting room Koi Pond Cellars.

Davidson, owner of Bloom Cake Studio, said in an interview this will mark the official opening of her business as a brick-and-mortar storefront. Having worked in bakeries around Portland, Davidson said she hopes to bring a sought-after service to the Kelso, Longview and Kalama area.

"What I want to do with my business is offer more unique flavors than what I've seen, flavors that are special and unique to the Pacific Northwest," Davidson said.

The eight vendors are all either Kalama residents or live nearby, ensuring the market stays local.

Vendor space is still available, and those interested can visit the market website, contact Mountain Timber Market Manager Michelle Nelson at mnelson@portofkalama.com or 360-673-2325.

"We're encouraging applicants to get their applications in as soon as possible," Nelson said in an interview.

The process to choose vendors stretched from July to now, largely because the port's sponsorship of a 13-week business fundamentals course led by the U.S. Small Business Association's Service Corps of Retired Executives. The course finished Dec. 3.

Applicants finished the course by pitching to a selection committee before securing their individual spots, the newsletter states.

"They helped entrepreneurs with the business aspect of it," Davidson said. "Learning that core foundation was super beneficial."

Nelson said the decision process included rating different pitches based on viability, locality, experience and product mix.

"What we're looking for are the artisan crafters and makers," Nelson said.

The construction is on schedule to finish around October, Nelson said, and they hope to open by late fall.

Joe Reece, owner of Reece Luxury Photography, said his artwork has been displayed in several locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, but he has yet to open his very own gallery. When he heard about the marketplace, which will open just a few minutes' drive from his home in Kalama, Reece said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.

"To have a place with my name on it and with my artwork on the walls makes it legitimate," Reece said.

His gallery at the marketplace will also include a wine-tasting room through a partnership with Koi Pond Cellars. The wall between the two vendors' spaces will come down, offering sizable room for people to browse and sip locally made wines.

"With artwork, it changes out constantly," Reece said. "Whether people come in and want to buy something or not, they still get to see, and that rotation of new art maybe keeps people coming back."

Many port officials are expecting to see a boost in tourism in Kalama, especially since cutting the ribbon on a new American Cruise Line dock in April 2022. According to the port, the Kalama waterfront saw 250,000 visitors in 2022 alone.

Reece said he's hoping the cruises will bring in a steady stream of new visitors as well as regular customers.

Port Executive Director Mark Wilson told The Daily News the port is focusing more on tourism and commercial opportunities now because of the consistently high revenue streams seen in recent years.

"Financially, we're in great shape. ... We have a wide range of different projects, and we're looking forward to what comes with the marketplace," he said.

The chosen vendors are still ironing out lease terms with the Port of Kalama, the newsletter says.