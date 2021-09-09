Port of Kalama reaches settlement over wave that damaged marina

The Port of Kalama has reached a settlement for the April 2020 wave caused by a quickly moving ship that damaged the port’s marina.

Port Executive Director Mark Wilson told port commissioners Wednesday while the port and the owners of the container ship SM Mumbai, Korea Tonnage #19 Shipping Co., “negotiated a financial solution some time ago, it just took us a while to get the rest of the paperwork to line up.”

Korea Tonnage #19 Shipping Co. is not admitting fault, but agreed to pay the port about $770,000 for damage done to the docks. Repairs have been completed.

The port filed a $3 million claim against in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon seeking to recover damage to the port docks, wharves and related structures. It estimated another $2 million in damage to private vessels, but boat owners would have to file their own court claim, seek to join the port’s action or file a claim directly with the vessel operator.