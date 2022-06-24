Port of Kalama looks to renew permit needed for beach revitalization

KALAMA — Port of Kalama officials are looking to renew one of its federal permits so it can continue to beautify its beaches using clean sand from dredging projects near its terminals.

Tabitha Reeder, the port’s environmental manager, said they hope to secure the renewed permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by summer 2023 and start its standard dredging project by fall 2023.

The project, which involves dredging 2.1 million cubic yards of clean sand over a 10-year period, is scheduled to take place in the fall months from 2023 to 2033, according to port documents.

“It’s just our typical maintenance dredging,” Reeder said. “We’ve been doing this for years.”

Clean sand is taken from the river both to maintain the depth needed for the port’s terminals and to rebuild beaches in Kalama, Reeder said.

“That’s where all the sand came from, (it’s used) to renew and renourish our beaches,” Reeder said.

Surveys conducted at the port will tell which terminals need dredging, and those will happen soon after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reviews and approves the Port of Kalama permit request.

“At this point we believe it will be our grain terminal, but again, until we do our surveys, we won’t know for sure,” Reeder said.

In 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law to streamline the process to dredge the river, with legislation that nixed the requirement under the Shoreline Management Act requiring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get “substantial” permits before it could go through with dredging.

