Port of Kalama commission discusses 2022 strategic plan

The Port of Kalama’s blueprint for the future is moving forward after the commission discussed the 2022 strategic plan at Tuesday’s meeting.
The six-page draft document has seven focus areas broken into more detailed strategies and items that match each focus area.
The first focus area is regional state and national issues, such as the $60,000 the port contributes each year to the maintenance of the Columbia River navigation channel, an estimated $75,000 in security and camera upgrades in 2022 and participation in local associations.
Focus area 2 is on property acquisition and disposition, and focus area 3 is on property development and redevelopment. That focus includes developing holdings at Exit 32, the North Port Marine Industrial site and the Kalama River Industrial Park, as well as improving the Central Port Industrial area, adding a river cruise dock in 2022 for about $1 million and spending an estimated $180,000 on marketing in 2022.
Maintenance and improvement of existing facilities is focus area 4, which encompasses new equipment purchases in 2022 and building a new maintenance shop in 2023 for an estimated $1 million.
Focus area 5 is public recreation facilities, and the port is exploring an alternative boat launch, advocating for a St. Helens loop and the Six Rivers bike trail. The $4.5 million new pedestrian overpass falls into this focus, as well as updates to parks, playgrounds and signage.
Residential properties is focus area 6, which is mostly maintenance and evaluation, and the final focus area is planning. The port plans to spend an estimated $50,000 in 2022 on improving the harbor.
At Tuesday's meeting, the commission also approved renting space to Last Mile LLC, a telecommunications equipment supplier based in Longview. After outgrowing the Longview space, the company asked to rent a roughly 20,000 square foot space at the port for a base monthly rent of about $10,400.
The seven-year lease, which has two options to extend it for five more years, was unanimously approved.