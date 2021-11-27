Port of Kalama chooses not to levy port tax

KALAMA — Once again, the Port of Kalama commissioners decided not to levy a port tax. The commissioners have to vote each year on whether or not to levy a tax and have chosen not to since 1996.

Under state law, a port can tax up to 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The commission approved increasing the tax levy capacity, so the port could levy a tax in the future if needed.

“Once again we come to the conclusion that we do not need to levy a tax, but will keep bumping up the capacity in case we need it in the future,” Port Finance Manager Mindy Heuer said Wednesday.

In other business, the commission approved a payment of $61,500 to Cowlitz Fire District No. 5 under its standby agreement, heard that its marketplace and small cruise ship dock projects are both on track, and decided to hold a public hearing on new commission boundaries based on the 2020 census.

The area covered by the port commission increased by about 700 residents, so the port is suggesting moving blocks of people from district 3 into districts 1 and 2 to rebalance the population in each district. There will be a public hearing on the draft map in early December.

