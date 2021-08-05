Port of Kalama awards small cruise ship dock bid

KALAMA — After court action over the bidding process, Bergerson Construction was awarded the bid for the Port of Kalama’s small cruise ship dock.

The Port of Kalama plans to build a $3.5 million cruise ship dock on the riverfront near Marine Park as part of an agreement with American Cruise Lines. Work is set to start in September and continue through spring 2022.

American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that currently docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop a dock as an alternative to beach access.

Bids opened June 24, with Advanced American Construction, Bergerson Construction and HME Construction all filing. Representatives from the three companies could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The court proceedings started after the port issued its first notice of intent to award the bid to HME. Bergerson lodged a protest that HME, the apparent low bidder, was actually not a valid bid.

The argument hinged on the requirement of a 10-foot excavation needed to install some water utilities, according to court documents.