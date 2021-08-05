Port of Kalama awards small cruise ship dock bid

KALAMA — After court action over the bidding process, Bergerson Construction was awarded the bid for the Port of Kalama’s small cruise ship dock.
The Port of Kalama plans to build a $3.5 million cruise ship dock on the riverfront near Marine Park as part of an agreement with American Cruise Lines. Work is set to start in September and continue through spring 2022.
American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that currently docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop a dock as an alternative to beach access.
Bids opened June 24, with Advanced American Construction, Bergerson Construction and HME Construction all filing. Representatives from the three companies could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The court proceedings started after the port issued its first notice of intent to award the bid to HME. Bergerson lodged a protest that HME, the apparent low bidder, was actually not a valid bid.
The argument hinged on the requirement of a 10-foot excavation needed to install some water utilities, according to court documents.
According to state law, when an excavation is done by trenching deeper than four feet, there needs to be safety systems in place and the cost of those systems has to be listed separately in the bid. The cost “shall not be considered as incidental to any other contract item and any attempt to include the trench safety system as an incidental cost is prohibited,” state the court documents.
Companies must put the lump sum cost of the safety system, or write in $0.00 to indicate it will not be trenching to achieve excavation.
HME indicated it would not need to trench to achieve the excavation and wrote N/A on the bid form. The second company, Bergerson, wrote $1. The third bidder, Advanced American, wrote $10,000.
As HME was the apparent low bidder, the port intended to award the bid to HME. However, Bergerson submitted a protest on June 28 because it claimed the project requires trenching and therefore HME’s bid was non-responsive, as it violated state law by not including a monetary amount.
On July 6, the port agreed with Bergerson’s protest and issued a notice of intent to award the contract to Bergerson, court documents said.
Advanced American then protested that award on July 7, arguing that Bergerson’s bid was non-responsive because the $1 cost was “wildly unrealistic and that it indicated that Bergerson had included the cost of trenching as incidental to another contract item,” which also violated the law.
HME argued on July 9 that it did not need to trench to make the excavation, so it submitted a responsive bid. HME also raised the argument that Bergerson’s $1 estimate was unrealistic.
On July 16, the port denied Advanced America’s protest because there is a two business day deadline to submit protests. As bids opened June 24, the port said that deadline was June 28.
American argued that the two business day deadline did not start June 24, but at the triggering event, which was the most recent notice of intent to award on July 6. In mid-July, American asked the court for an injunction before the port could award the bid to Bergerson, which the port was scheduled to do July 19.
The Cowlitz County Superior Court filed a temporary restraining order July 19, preventing the port from awarding the bid. The court asked all parties to present more evidence.
On Aug. 2, the court denied the motion for a restraining order, and at an Aug. 4 special meeting, the board of commissioners unanimously awarded the contract to Bergerson Construction of Astoria, effective when the signed order from the judge is filed.
As there is a limited window of time to perform in-water work, the project is time sensitive, port staff told the commissioners, and worked needs to start.
At the meeting, the commissioners also approved an amendment to PND Engineers for a construction support contract, in an amount not to exceed about $123,600.