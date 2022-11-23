Port gives support for Southwest Washington Regional Airport's fuel tank replacement project

Port commissioners this week approved Southwest Washington Regional Airport's ask for support on a potential state loan that could help them move forward on a long-awaited project to replace its aging fuel tanks, after considering the request during its last meeting.

The Port of Longview board is one of four government agencies involved in an interlocal agreement — the Airport Operating Board — that includes the Longview and Kelso city councils and the airport.

To submit the application for the $1.2 million competitive loan from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the airport needed approval from the operating board that included a potential commitment to helping the airport with part of its loan repayment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Unanimous approval came after commissioners heard an updated version of the airport's request, which now includes a mention of record-high inflation that caused the project's delay earlier this year.

"The Airport Operating Board continues to identify the fuel system replacement project as a priority infrastructure project for environmental protection and for the operational longevity of the airport," according to port documents.

Airport Executive Director Chris Paolini said during the Nov. 9 meeting they have been hoping to replace the two underground fuel tanks for years now, especially as the tanks approach the end of their life span. Paolini said the fuel tanks help make the entire airport function, and without them, business could be affected.

Usually, Paolini said, fuel tanks like these last for about 25 to 30 years. The ones at the airport are reaching 45 years in age. The airport is hoping to instead add two aboveground tanks.

Another change included making the language more generic in terms of where the airport got support. The original document made specific mentions of local lawmakers, while this new request broadens the scope to include federal and state agencies in general.

If the WSDOT loan is offered to the airport, it would require an amendment to the interlocal agreement to cover the debt repayment. This would mean each agency would be responsible for $91,000 in annual contribution starting in 2024. Final approval will be up for discussion in January after WSDOT makes its decision on the loan.

Other sources of funding for the fuel tanks include a $500,000 Cowlitz County Rural Facility Grant and a $500,000 WSDOT Aviation Community Aviation Revitalization Board that was awarded in 2021. Both the Longview and Kelso city councils also approved support of the airport's loan application earlier this month.