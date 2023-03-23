Port of Longview commissioners gave the go-ahead Wednesday to buy $730,000 worth of hardware that will replace aging construction materials needed to move forward with the port's regular business.

Director of Marine Terminals Mark Price told the Board of Commissioners they will use the money to buy a single-axle hustler for $175,000, one dump truck for $175,000 and one excavator for $380,000.

"We'll be able to act quickly on any good pieces of used equipment that become available," Price said.

The purchases will come out of the capital budget, which designated $730,000 total for these types of upgrades. Commissioners last fall approved a $56 million port budget that focused on new projects, upgrading equipment and modernizing the port's infrastructure so it could attract more business tenants.

Price said they already sent out a request for both new and used equipment from local manufacturers.

"Originally, we intended to purchase this equipment new, but due to long lead times and limited availability, we're also exploring used options," Price said.

Responses to the port's request for the construction tools are due Friday, meaning the port will have a better idea of what's available by then. Price said they want to make the process go as smoothly as possible, which includes inspecting potential equipment and looking at warranty options.

Price also asked commissioners for the ability to move funds around depending on how much each piece of equipment will cost, which the board also OK'd Wednesday.

"In other words, if I found a hustler for $165,000 then I could maybe go $185,0000 on the dump truck," Price said. "So (it's) just being able to really build in some flexibility on our purchase options for used equipment as well."