Permits, public opinion, politics: Fossil fuel changes in Cowlitz County

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on the changing landscape of fossil fuels in Cowlitz County.

When Northwest Innovation Works pulled out of its Kalama methanol plant lease after a seven-year struggle to break ground, it was not an anomaly. Neither were the lawsuits, activism and changing economic conditions that eventually bankrupted the parent company of Millennium Bulk Terminals, a proposed coal processing terminal along the Columbia River.

Those are two recent examples, but the transition from green-light permitting and celebration of new fossil fuel projects to extended permit reviews and lawsuits has been happening far longer, local business leaders and environmental activists say. Large manufacturing businesses, especially those dealing in fossil fuels, eye Cowlitz County but end up in Oregon at Port Westward instead, or are locked in years of permit battles as state stances on climate change and emissions shift.

Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said 10 years ago the permitting process was easier to navigate, but now “we regulate to such a high degree that it’s difficult for any business to get past the permitting process.”

“We had a company tell us recently it was easier to get a permit in the state of California than in the state of Washington and that’s completely upside-down from the way it used to be,” he said.

Agriculture and lumber were Cowlitz County’s original industries, then the county expanded into manufacturing. Historically, the area’s access to the Columbia River shipping lanes and close location to Portland and Seattle have attracted industrial customers. And, there are several natural gas pipelines in the area, including the north/south Williams Companies I-5 pipeline and the smaller Kelso-Beaver pipeline.

The rise of local activism

Diane Dick, a local environmental activist, said changing economic needs spelled the end for large fossil fuel projects here, along with the increased regulation and hesitance on the part of investors.

She and other local environmentalists said that’s a positive because the true wealth of the community is in its natural resources and opportunities for cleaner energy.

Gary Wallace, who describes himself as “one of the local ‘advocates’ for the doom of all fossil fuel-based development,” said he was born and raised in Cowlitz County and has actively been involved in the grassroots movements against such projects for years. Some people accuse environmentalists of blocking every project, but Dick said that’s not the case.

“We don’t have the resources to even look at every project that is promoted in the area, let alone stop it if there was a good reason,” she said. “And it’s not just fossil fuels. There are a lot of project pitches we were behind or not against, were neutral on, and they’ve come and they’ve gone.”

Wallace said he supports jobs, “just not ones that destroy health, property values and add to the climate crisis we are living.”

The Bradwood Landing liquefied natural gas terminal proposed in Astoria in 2004 pushed many local residents toward activism, Dick said, because so many properties would have been affected by the associated pipelines and the health and safety concerns they carried.

“We have seen pipeline explosions around here, so people who lived here long enough were familiar with problems with pipelines,” she said.

Several local environmental groups formed around that time, and Columbia Riverkeeper helped some of them get started, Dick said.

While Columbia Riverkeeper is sometimes perceived as an outside group coming into the county, Dick said opposition is local-grown and organizations like Columbia Riverkeeper just support residents.

“It’s not like you’ve got these outside people coming in and trying to advocate for something, I’d like to get that clear,” Dick said. “They are here to support the community and the people and what the community values, and the health of the ecosystem.”

Why projects are failing: Economics and infrastructure

Several factors play into why projects have failed: new state laws and regulation standards, changing economic trends, the lack of existing pipeline infrastructure and public pushback.

Paul Thiers, an associate professor in the School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs at Washington State University Vancouver, said the region “has to rethink itself from where it was even 15 or 10 years ago.”

To start, energy exports from the United States and from Canada through the United States are a relatively new occurrence. Thiers said it was once a given the U.S. was a net energy importer.

“It’s fairly recently that we’ve made this substantial pivot to the U.S. being in a position to really export a lot of energy,” he said.

Around 2014, Dick said, the shifting price of oil also changed the economic playing field. And in 2006, I-937 required utilities to gradually increase the percentage of power they get from renewable resources to 15% by 2020, which some failed projects cited as a barrier.

Additionally, the Pacific Northwest is in a “very unusual position of being a new gateway for energy exports or imports,” Thiers said.

Unlike places like Louisiana, the Gulf Coast, the East Coast or even California, where energy infrastructure “has a long history and is taken as a given,” the Pacific Northwest has fewer existing pipelines, Thiers said.

“Pipelines don’t already go through here, and there’s existing railroad lines, but those railroad lines are not originally conceptualized as big fossil fuel infrastructure, more so for grain,” he said.

Sprague, with the Economic Development Council, said while the state permitting process has always been long, it has gotten longer and more uncertain in recent years, hurting business prospects.

He pointed to the “moving goalposts” from the state in permitting the proposed methanol plant in Kalama.

“We just regulate to this incredibly high standard. I don’t have a problem with it if you know the rules going in, because then you know what you have to meet,” Sprague said. “NWIW would jump a hurdle and the next thing you know they put another hurdle in front of them.”

Port of Kalama Executive Director Mark Wilson said there seems to be a bias against “anything with a hydrocarbon attached to it, even a renewable biodiesel or things like that.”

That goes beyond just fossil fuels for energy, he said, and “any of these kinds of projects around energy just seem to be attacked from various sides.”

Sprague said a reputation of tough permitting and startup causes companies to worry they’ll “throw good money after bad if you can’t get a permit here.”

Wilson echoed that, noting he traveled to China about seven years ago after signing the lease with NWIW to meet stakeholders, and even then the west coast had a reputation of difficult permitting.

“We had members of the government over there and members of the business community say we don’t believe you’re going to get permits for this because you can’t get permits on the west coast of the United States,” he said. “We had an international reputation even at that point and it’s only gotten worse.”

Businesses need a “strategic reason” to come to Washington, Sprague said: “If there isn’t a logistical or significant savings through transportation or being close to a market, then they’re going to locate in Idaho or Oregon and now California.”

Why projects are failing: Politics and public opinion

Thiers, with WSU Vancouver, said another reason the projects fail is the Pacific Northwest is politically atypical.

While local communities tend to protest big fossil fuel infrastructure, he said the growing threat of climate change “created a broader set of allies for the local community that would normally protest against local, potentially harmful infrastructure.”

That can be seen most clearly in the idea of the Thin Green Line, where environmental activists in the Pacific Northwest see themselves as the last barrier between Asian energy markets and large fossil fuel deposits in the interior of North America, like Powder River Basin coal in Montana and Wyoming; Bakken shale oil in Montana, North Dakota and Canada; Alberta tar sands; and several remote natural gas fields.

Thiers said the Pacific Northwest is “in this really unique position of being a potential barrier to these exports.”

“Left-leaning political people have embraced this idea that the region itself can be a significant block to the fossil fuel export, and by extension, fossil fuel extraction,” he said.

Dick said when fossil fuel projects try to come into the county, “everyone is sharing information up and down the Thin Green Line and at the same time supporting each other, providing comment and analysis and turning out for hearings.”

From early 2010 through 2014, she said, more people got involved and learned about fossil fuels.

“This is not a fossil fuel area. Our state produces no oil or gas or coal for that matter, so we we’re not as knowledgeable as the people down in Louisiana and Texas and neither are our political leaders,” Dick said. “They didn’t know what questions to ask, or they chose not to ask them.”

That “left it up to those of us who really saw what the environmental impacts would be to ask the questions,” she said, which continued as more projects came into the county.

Wallace said he thinks so many projects left or failed because “we, the local and regional and statewide people, spoke truths.”

“We did our homework. We networked our talents with regional organizations as well as national organizations. We demonstrated in the early morning and the evening hours,” he said. “We created factual pamphlets that were distributed at several events. We spoke to the public. We canvassed neighborhoods and spoke with the most impacted as well as at city and port meetings.”

The state’s perspective also has shifted, Thiers said, in the past decade and as recently as current Gov. Jay Inslee’s change from supporting the Kalama methanol project as “one of the most innovative clean-energy projects in the nation” to being against it in 2019.

Using the methanol plant as an example, Thiers said 20 years ago, the denial of the permits “probably would have not made any sense at all. It would have been almost unthinkable.”

“Now, it’s become the new normal, and whether or not energy exporters will continue to press on the Pacific Northwest or if they’ll pursue other export options ... whatever the energy companies decide to do, they have to be aware now that the assumption that permitting is likely going to be pretty smooth is no longer a valid assumption,” Thiers said.

With fossil fuels and connected industries looking elsewhere, local leaders say Cowlitz County needs to pivot, and they have many visions of what the future may hold.

Fossil fuels and the future: Where will Cowlitz County go now? New City of Longview Director of Community Development Ann Rivers said she plans to bring forward projects that have a good chance of getting the state’s and the governor’s support, also fit well in the community and have long-term potential.

Coming Sunday: Part two of this series, which will look toward Cowlitz County’s economic future.

