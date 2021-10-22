Permits for Kalama pipeline officially revoked

KALAMA — Permits for a pipeline for the failed Kalama methanol plant officially were revoked Thursday, after the company charged with building the pipeline and Columbia Riverkeeper requested the action from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Columbia Riverkeeper on Aug. 4 requested the permits be revoked and the Williams Companies followed suit Aug. 20.

The Williams Companies 3-mile, 24-inch diameter pipeline would have brought natural gas to the plant from its larger pipelines. According to the project website, Northwest Innovation Works and Williams’ Northwest Pipeline signed a pre-construction agreement and in 2014 filed a pipeline application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the needed certificate of public convenience and necessity in April 2016. The pipeline was slated to be in service by April 2022, after getting several extensions as the methanol plant faced repeated legal and permitting challenges.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $2.3 billion methanol plant first was proposed in 2014, but was denied several key permits by the state and faced legal opposition from environmental groups.