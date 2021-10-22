 Skip to main content
Permits for Kalama pipeline officially revoked
Permits for Kalama pipeline officially revoked

Kalama anti-methanol rally

About 100 people on land and water protested the proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant and supported Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's stance against the project during an anti-methanol rally on May 18, 2019, at Camp Kalama RV Park and Campground, the closest non-industrial business to the plant.

 Courtney Talak

KALAMA — Permits for a pipeline for the failed Kalama methanol plant officially were revoked Thursday, after the company charged with building the pipeline and Columbia Riverkeeper requested the action from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Columbia Riverkeeper on Aug. 4 requested the permits be revoked and the Williams Companies followed suit Aug. 20. 

Columbia Riverkeeper asks Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revoke pipeline certificates for Kalama methanol project

The Williams Companies 3-mile, 24-inch diameter pipeline would have brought natural gas to the plant from its larger pipelines. According to the project website, Northwest Innovation Works and Williams’ Northwest Pipeline signed a pre-construction agreement and in 2014 filed a pipeline application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the needed certificate of public convenience and necessity in April 2016. The pipeline was slated to be in service by April 2022, after getting several extensions as the methanol plant faced repeated legal and permitting challenges.

Company behind Kalama methanol pipeline also requests permits be canceled

The $2.3 billion methanol plant first was proposed in 2014, but was denied several key permits by the state and faced legal opposition from environmental groups.

Ultimately, Northwest Innovation Works terminated its lease agreement with the Port of Kalama in June and withdrew after the plant was mired in permit and legal battles for years. As the plant was to be the pipeline’s “sole customer,” “the project is no longer viable,” Thursday’s legal documents said.

Columbia Riverkeeper Conservation Director Dan Serres said Thursday that the group is “relieved that FERC's decision today is the final nail in the coffin for the Kalama Lateral Pipeline, an ill-conceived project from its beginning.”

Economic development officials mourn loss of proposed $2.3B Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant project as environmentalists hail end of 7-year battle

Serres said the certificate gave Williams Companies the right to take private property to build the Kalama Lateral pipeline, which alarmed many landowners.

“We are grateful to the many local community members who fought courageously for their neighbors' rights, and won the legal argument against a multi-billion dollar fracked gas company,” he said. “We respect the careful and valuable information provided by Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6 and the Cowlitz Tribe, whose leadership taught us to recognize the project's large impact.”



