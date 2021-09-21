Peri Formworks buys leased land at Port of Woodland

The Port of Woodland Commission agreed to sell about 11 acres of the Schurman Way Industrial Park to Peri Formworks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a port press release, Peri has been a ground lease tenant of the Port since 2001. The company purchased the land it was leasing for just under $2.1 million.

“The sale of the property provides Peri the stability of owning their investment and getting it back on the taxes which in turn supports the local economy,” Commissioner Paul Cline said in the press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.