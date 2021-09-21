 Skip to main content
Peri Formworks buys leased land at Port of Woodland
Peri Formworks buys leased land at Port of Woodland

Port of Woodland stock

The Port of Woodland office.

 Courtney Talak

The Port of Woodland Commission agreed to sell about 11 acres of the Schurman Way Industrial Park to Peri Formworks.

According to a port press release, Peri has been a ground lease tenant of the Port since 2001. The company purchased the land it was leasing for just under $2.1 million. 

Port officials secure second full Woodland industrial park since May

“The sale of the property provides Peri the stability of owning their investment and getting it back on the taxes which in turn supports the local economy,” Commissioner Paul Cline said in the press release. 

