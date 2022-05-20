PeaceHealth's Cherelle Montanye discusses onset of pandemic, community award and COVID future

Two years after the start of the pandemic, masks are coming off and lockdowns are over.

But before vaccines were readily available today, Longview's only hospital has been on the front lines.

Earlier this month, the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce honored a leader at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, one of the largest local employers. Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye received the chamber's community leader award for her work to mobilize and guide others.

Montanye was one of 19 people from local businesses and schools honored at the chamber's Pillars of Strength and Crystal Apply Awards on May 4. The Daily News talked with Montanye about her award and her work during the pandemic.

Award winners Education K-12 classified or support person of the year: Stefanie House, Kelso School District.

K-12 teacher of the year: Kelli Stewart, Barnes Elementary School.

K-12 administrator of the year: Scott Westlund, Kelso School District.

Higher education classified or support person of the year: Sherie Hockett, Lower Columbia College.

Higher education teacher of the year: Abbie Leavens, Lower Columbia College.

Workforce education best-practices business achievement: Gibbs and Olson Civil Engineers. Business Small business of the year: Mill City Grill.

Large business of the year: Fibre Federal Credit Union.

Business individual of the year: David Futcher, Futcher Group CPAs.

Rising star award: Bailey Roberts, Fibre Federal Credit Union.

Small nonprofit of the year: Cowlitz County Chaplaincy

Large nonprofit of the year: Emergency Support Shelter.

Service organization event of the year: Rotary Club of Kelso "Lights in the Park."

Community leader of the year award: Cherelle Montanye, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Chamber ambassador of the year: Eric McCrandall, Family Health Center. Lifetime Achievement Education: Zoe Dieter, counselor, Huntington Middle School.

Education: Karen Joiner, dean of instructional programs, Lower Columbia College.

Education: Ann Williamson, education instructor, Lower Columbia College.

Business: Dian Cooper, Cowlitz Family Health Center. Scholarships $26,000 awarded to 22 local graduating seniors.

What does it mean to you to win the Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leader Award?

A: “I can tell you that it was really exciting to be nominated. I really enjoyed receiving the community leader award. It was just a challenging time for everybody during the last two years.

A good leader is surrounded by excellent people. We all came together as a community to take care of everyone during the pandemic, and we were successful because of everyone who came together.”

Can you describe the moment when you realized the COVID-19 pandemic was going to be different from other challenges you’ve faced as CAO of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center?

A: “This was really different than any other challenges we’ve faced. In the past, there have been emergent threats of SARS and Zika, and we’ve always been preparing for what could happen, but we’ve never been impacted that significantly. This time was different because we really were.

The impact was so significant to those patients who became ill, and caregivers and other community partners taking care of them. It was so challenging and sometimes traumatic. We’ve never experienced this for that period of time. This time it just went on for so long, that’s what’s been really hard and really different about this.”

Health care workers deal with new and emerging threats like SARS and Zika, but what has surprised you the most about COVID-19?

A: “I think the impact on our patients and our community as they were experiencing this and the impact of caregivers working so hard to take care of them. We saw a number of patients needing us for a longer period of time than we have in the past.”

Is the worst of the pandemic behind us? What do you see as the future of COVID-19?

A: “I’m hopeful the worst of the pandemic is behind us. We know more about it today than previously, but I don’t necessarily see it going away. COVID-19 will become an everyday part of our lives. We’ll learn of different variants. We’ll see more responses similar to how we deal with flu.”

