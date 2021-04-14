Panel Way road extension moves forward to improve traffic safety near Port of Longview

Commissioners also moved several river projects forward, approving a project to replace damaged fender pilings at several berths and a dredging project.

Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said the port inspects fender pilings every quarter and found 76 that needing replacement. Fender pilings are wooden poles driven into the riverbed by the berths, which help prevent incoming ships from bumping into the dock.

It will cost about $450,000 to replace the pilings, and Burton said the old pilings are either used elsewhere in the port or donated to conservation groups.

The commissioners also approved an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for yearly dredging on the Columbia River.

Averett said before the port partnered with the Corps, the cost of dredging each year was “astronomical.”

This year, the port estimates it will spend $200,000 to dredge 14,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the river channel, similar to 2019 and 2020. There is about $480,000 in this year’s dredging budget.

Commission President Allan Erickson said he “commended the Army Corps of Engineers for working with us on this.”