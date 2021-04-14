Panel Way road extension moves forward to improve traffic safety near Port of Longview

Longview port commissioners moved several construction projects forward Wednesday, approving plans to expand Panel Way, replace fender pilings and annual river dredging.
Commissioners approved the Panel Way road extension project and discussed traffic safety concerns.
The project will extend Panel Way about 2,000 feet to reach International Way, providing more access to the businesses and allow for future rail upgrades.
It is estimated to cost about $1.2 million and the port is waiting to receive the needed construction permits from the county.
Commissioners Jeff Wilson and Doug Averett said with the size of the trucks that will use the road, they worry about visibility while making turns on or off the new road.
“I would like to see more signs and maybe flashing lights,” Wilson said, to help alert traffic to the new turn.
He also suggested limited parking along that stretch of Industrial Way, as he often sees trucks lining up in the area and blocking a clear view of the road.
Port staff said the county would need to approve any parking exclusions and the port could use some of the planned contingency funds to pay for additional signs.
River projects
Commissioners also moved several river projects forward, approving a project to replace damaged fender pilings at several berths and a dredging project.
Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said the port inspects fender pilings every quarter and found 76 that needing replacement. Fender pilings are wooden poles driven into the riverbed by the berths, which help prevent incoming ships from bumping into the dock.
It will cost about $450,000 to replace the pilings, and Burton said the old pilings are either used elsewhere in the port or donated to conservation groups.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for yearly dredging on the Columbia River.
Averett said before the port partnered with the Corps, the cost of dredging each year was “astronomical.”
This year, the port estimates it will spend $200,000 to dredge 14,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the river channel, similar to 2019 and 2020. There is about $480,000 in this year’s dredging budget.
Commission President Allan Erickson said he “commended the Army Corps of Engineers for working with us on this.”
“We appreciate that they’re willing to help us with this,” he said.
The port also learned it received a $500,000 grant from the county’s rural county public facility funds to help pay for the industrial rail corridor expansion.
The $76 million project would double the port’s rail capacity. The port currently is seeking about $56 million in additional funding for phase one, which would start construction in 2024.
The county approved the port’s request for $500,000 in 2021, and said if funds continued to be available, it also would grant the same amount each year through 2024.