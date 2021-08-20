Pandemic pets, shortage of vets lead to high demand for care

Mike Sondericker called vets from Kelso to Tacoma, trying to find someone to give his puppy, Leo, his next round of shots. Most were booked into December.
“I was starting to freak out,” he said Friday afternoon at the Cowlitz County Humane Society’s clinic, where veterinarian Michelle Savigny was giving Leo the care he needed.
While typically the Humane Society cannot treat pets that are already owned, there is a short window of time when they can see pets that were just adopted from their shelter, Animal Care Manager and Clinic Manager Wanda Lukken said. Leo fell into that category.
Otherwise, the low-income vaccine clinic attendees need to show proof of low income, and Savigny only administers vaccines, flea prevention, de-wormers and microchips under the program.
Savigny also said she works as a rehabilitation vet, and even that specialty care is booked into January.
“Regular vets just can’t deal with stuff anymore,” she said.
Most local clinics said their staff were too busy to speak with TDN, and the Cowlitz Animal Clinic’s website said due to limited staff, it currently is not accepting new clients.
Candace Joy, chief executive officer of the Washington State Veterinary Medical Association, said the vet care crunch is nationwide and multifaceted.
“In some areas of Washington, for instance, there are more pets than there were pre-pandemic. And then for many months during the pandemic, as in health care, only emergent issues were being treated,” Joy said. “And now pet owners who put off care during that time are trying to get their pet in for routine care like vaccinations, annual exams, etcetera — in addition to sick pets.”
COVID-19 safety and cleaning measures also slow down appointments, Joy said, estimating it takes about 25% longer for practices to do business while following special cleaning and safety protocols.
On top of that, there is widespread understaffing of both veterinarians and veterinary technicians, both locally and nationwide, Joy said.
“We understand just how difficult it is right now,” Joy said. “Veterinarians are working very hard to see as many pets as they can.”
Lukken said the Humane Society is feeling the pressure from when it had to briefly pause its cat spay and neuter clinic due to the pandemic.
Some people who have been on the waiting list for a year, and by the time there is an opening to get the cat spayed, they may already have had a litter of kittens, she said. Then, those kittens also end up in the shelter.
Savigny said she feels like there’s been more first-time pet owners coming into the shelter’s monthly low-income clinic due to the pandemic. Lukken said she also has seen an increase in people surrendering their pets to the shelter because they are badly injured or sick and they cannot find a vet to treat them, or afford to pay an emergency vet.
That’s why the low-income and spay and neuter clinics were restarted after just a few months of shuttering them.
“It is an essential service,” Lukken said. “We just changed up our protocols to have people drop off their pets from their car and do the paperwork.”
Sondericker said it was a relief he was able to get his dog timely care and he was appreciative of the Humane Society’s work.
“It’s just so great that they do this,” Sondericker said.