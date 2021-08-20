Pandemic pets, shortage of vets lead to high demand for care

“In some areas of Washington, for instance, there are more pets than there were pre-pandemic. And then for many months during the pandemic, as in health care, only emergent issues were being treated,” Joy said. “And now pet owners who put off care during that time are trying to get their pet in for routine care like vaccinations, annual exams, etcetera — in addition to sick pets.”

COVID-19 safety and cleaning measures also slow down appointments, Joy said, estimating it takes about 25% longer for practices to do business while following special cleaning and safety protocols.

On top of that, there is widespread understaffing of both veterinarians and veterinary technicians, both locally and nationwide, Joy said.

“We understand just how difficult it is right now,” Joy said. “Veterinarians are working very hard to see as many pets as they can.”

Lukken said the Humane Society is feeling the pressure from when it had to briefly pause its cat spay and neuter clinic due to the pandemic.

Some people who have been on the waiting list for a year, and by the time there is an opening to get the cat spayed, they may already have had a litter of kittens, she said. Then, those kittens also end up in the shelter.