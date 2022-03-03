Oregon liquor stores, Fred Meyer pull Russian-produced spirits in solidarity with Ukraine

Local retailers are pulling liquor made in Russia in opposition of the country's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Oregon state officials announced Monday liquor stores can no longer sell Russian-produced spirits. The same day, the parent company of Fred Meyer announced the removal of Russian-made vodka from its thousands of stores, including one on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

Oregon

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission reports state liquor stores were directed to immediately halt sales Monday of two dozen Russian-manufactured liquor products, including Russian Standard Vodka and Beluga Vodka.

Oregon officials said 281 state liquor stores had about 5,000 bottles of the banned products as of Monday. The retailers were directed to pull them from shelves and the commission will not fulfill further orders, reports the state.

The Rainier Liquor Store on Rock Crest Street did not have any of the 24 banned products to pull, owner Traci Brumbles said. Staff members special order Beluga for customers once every few months, but the store does not regularly carry Russian-produced spirits, she added.

Stolichnaya and Smirnoff are not included in the ban. The vodkas have Russian sounding-names but are distilled outside the country.

Rainier Liquor Store employee Christina Goforth said U.S.-produced vodkas Burnett's and Platinum 7X now have American-made labels on their bottles, including a flag on Platinum products.

The ban on Russian-made spirits adds to the economic sanctions placed on Russian businesses by other states to end the conflict, says the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. The Associated Press reports Russia's ruble fell another 15% against the U.S. dollar Thursday and is worth less than 1 cent, after Western nations placed financial sanctions Monday.

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer's parent company Kroger announced Monday all Russian-produced vodka was pulled from store shelves last weekend in solidarity with Ukraine. The company also is sending emergency food assistance to the conflict's refugees through a grant.

The Kroger Company says it owns 2,750 grocery stories under 19 banner names, including Kroger, Fred Meyer and QFC.

