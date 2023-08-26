After Shalom Illouz of Los Angeles bought in 2021 a downtown Longview building, vacant for about 25 years, he headed to the Longview Public Library.

Illouz, a 48-year-old contractor and developer who grew up in a small town in Israel, wanted to know the history of the nearly century-old building at the corner of 12th Avenue and Hudson Street.

He discovered first photos of the building at 1265 12th St. and its original name.

That was nearly 70 years before John Folwer and other Longview Elks members met at the nearly 19,000-square-foot site. Bingo was held in the basement, a bar on the main floor and concrete panelings covered the bottom floor windows for privacy.

Today, those windows are exposed again. Illouz is breathing life into the building with plans to add retail space on the bottom floors and apartments above.

The building, across 12th Avenue from the American Legion and the Cowlitz Driving School, is set to include housing, businesses and a possible restaurant.

“I’m always looking to invest in small towns,” Illouz said.

What will the building include?

David Brittell, the principal architect at Brittell Architecture who is designing the space, said apartments could be available to rent in six months.

Two of the upstairs apartments will be marketed as vacation rentals, while the remaining nine will be rented at market rate. The apartments are set to include five studios at about 400 square feet, as well as a one-bedroom apartment and three, two-bedroom units from about 520 to 580 square feet.

Below the apartments, space is set aside for businesses, including possibly housing what Illouz called a “sit-down restaurant” in a 3,500-square-foot space that houses the former Elks lodge’s kitchen.

A possible tenant was considering opening a wine shop with the restaurant, but that deal is no longer in the works, Illouz said.

Two other retail spaces of about 1,000 square feet each are also available, as well as a 2,400-square-foot meeting room with a platform and seating area that can be rented out said Brittell.

One business or multiple could lease the site, he added. And now with the building’s expansive bottom windows, light shines inside the street-level spaces.

A $10,000 grant from the city of Longview helped to remove the concrete panels blocking the windows, Brittell said.

The plan is to bring the building to its original facade, said Illouz.

“People haven’t seen this building exposed in 50 years,” he said.

Longview Community Development Director Ann Rivers said the work coincides with the upgrades on Commerce Avenue, a block west, and adds to downtown’s character.

To the west of the building is the boutique Posh on Commerce. A city parking lot sits across Hudson.

Renovating the vacant building won’t just alleviate an unsightly nuisance, Rivers said, it’ll up nearby property values.

Changing hands

County auditor records show the space changed hands five times since the building was built before a Los Angeles-based LLC, in which Illouz is a governor of, took over the building in 2021.

The records show in 2022 the property was valued at $582,540 — thousands more than what Folwer said the Longview Elks sold the building for around 2003.

The cash-strapped Longview club merged with the low-membered Kelso Elks in 1998, Fowler said, and negotiated with the owner of an Italian restaurant to purchase the building for at least a year until talks fizzled.

For another five years, the building sat empty, costing the club about $10,000 a year. When members realized the loss, Fowler said they quickly turned to a buyer, selling the property for a mere $50,000 to the nonprofit Adult Developmental Center.

According to a 2004 TDN report, the nonprofit, which helped adults with disabilities find employment, planned to house a brew pub, bookstore or restaurant in the building to earn revenue. But plans never panned out.

Today, the Longview-Kelso Elks has 1,060 members and earns revenue from their ownership of the Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso.